Pinterest is a great way to share ideas with clients and help them visualize potential landscape plans for their property. Check out these landscape companies (in no particular order) for some inspiration on managing a great Pinterest account for your company’s brand portfolio and to share with your customers.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado

With a great mix of residential and commercial landscape projects, Timberline Landscaping‘s Pinterest boards feature their own company projects along with Colorado-specific images and ideas for the region they cover, including high-altitude plants.

Based in Fairfield, New Jersey

Sponzilli Landscape Group‘s Pinterest portfolio highlights a variety of services including: residential, commercial, outdoor kitchens, landscape lighting and even snow removal. They have also shared some insight on how they use Pinterest in a recent blog post.

Based in Richmond, Virginia

Not only are they sharing their portfolio, Oak Valley Landscape & Hardscape also has Pinterest boards sharing specific plant types based on colors to help find the right plant for every location.

Based in Georgetown, Ontario

Sheridan Nurseries serves as a plant resource on Pinterest, sharing photos of perennials, annuals, container gardening, balcony gardening and plant types.

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tomlinson Bomberger has a unique approach to Pinterest, sharing hardscape project ideas as well as pest control advice and information.

Based in Chicago, Illinois

Sharing seasonal ideas and inspiration from their own travels, Kemora Landscapes also focuses on different outdoor living categories like pergolas, water features, outdoor bars, pathways and fencing.

Based in Newport Beach, California

Urban Landscape Design focuses on unique design ideas including living walls, infinity pools and custom spas. They also pin images of projects under construction and landscape designs that inspire them.

Based in Holland, Michigan

Bosch’s Landscape shares images of their own portfolio as well as backyard ideas and lawn care tips. They also have some fun boards for backyard BBQ ideas and all things related to their home state of Michigan.

Read more: Using Pinterest to Collaborate with Your Clients