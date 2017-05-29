Many top landscape executives are avid readers. Here are a few top titles for improving productivity in your business and personally.

1. “Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World,” by Cal Newport. A quick read, this book explores the concept of mental focus and distraction-free concentration, and offers a four-step regimen for training your mind to excel at performing concentrated mental tasks.

2. “The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It,” by Michael Gerber. This revised edition of Gerber’s productivity classic examines the role of the business owner and clarifies the primary mindset and operations shifts that are the hallmarks of a smoothly running company.

3. “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less,” by Greg McKeown. Prioritizing is a key element of productivity. This self-help book helps the reader avoid the multitasking trap and learn to identify and pursue what is truly important to achieve their goals and vision.

4. “Great by Choice: Uncertainty, Chaos, and Luck — Why Some Thrive Despite Them All,” by Jim Collins. A research-backed exploration of why some companies attain great performance over the long run and others do not.

5. “Green Side Up: Straight Talk on Growing & Operating A Profitable Landscape Business,” by Ed Laflamme. Chock full of practical, actionable tips on improving productivity and profitability in your landscape business, this essential resource draws on the author’s more than 30 years experience in the industry as both a landscape business owner and consultant.

6. “The Way of the SEAL: Think Like An Elite Warrior to Lead and Succeed,” by Mark Devine. Retired Navy SEAL commander Devine reveals eight powerful principles for success and effective leadership used by military traditions.