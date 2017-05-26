At Joshua Tree, a professional tree and lawn care company in Stockertown, Pennsylvania, owner Joshua Malik says they “don’t want to be the least expensive option” in their marketplace. Still, being the mid- to upper-level choice for lawn care requires some extra effort to convince the customer of the value they’re receiving for that investment. From higher quality products to top-of-the-line equipment and also ongoing training, Joshua Tree certainly has validation to charge higher prices, but the key is to get the client to see it that way.

Since its inception, Joshua Tree has had to do very little advertising in the community to keep the company growing. A strong reputation and word of mouth has really gone far to carry the business. Even when the company first added lawn care as a primary service five years ago, their tree clients helped them spread the word quickly.

While they haven’t done a lot of advertising, Malik has been investing in inbound marketing through Landscape Leadership in order to produce content and help continue to grow the business and its reputation. Already positioned as a leader in the local marketplace, Malik wants to continue to uphold that standing. All of that has been important in preventing customers from getting scared away by the cost.

“We provide a superior service which is why we can charge what we do,” Malik says. “But we have to continue to be sure the customer recognizes that value. We constantly update equipment, train our people, and use premium product. That equates to better service and better results for the customer — but it’s important that they recognize it in order for them to see the value they’re getting for their investment.”

Premium content on Joshua Tree’s website as well as continual conversations with the client are helping Malik to keep that value at the forefront of his clients’ minds.

“We really get to know our customers and that goes a long way,” Malik says. “Whereas the average relationship between a lawn care company and a customer is typically three years, our goal is to double that—or more. We’re building long-term relationships in which we really get to know the people we’re working for on a regular basis. That adds to the value factor and is another reason we can charge more. The better we get to know our customers and their properties, the better service we can provide them.”