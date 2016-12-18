Me: Why are you so difficult?
Business: What do you mean?
Me: Is it really necessary that you have to stress me out every day?
Business: You seem to forget that I also provide you with a paycheck so you can do things like eat and stuff.
Me: You know what I mean! Speaking of paychecks — why is cash flow always an issue with you anyway?
Business: It’s not my fault. You could work harder at collections instead of constantly putting out fires all day. Maybe you should have a system for that.
Me: Don’t start with the system thing again. You know darn well that I’m way too busy to sit around developing systems all the live-long day.
Business: I’m just saying it might help. You always get so defensive.
Me: Well, you would too if you always had to deal with employee issues all the time.
Business: You are always bringing up the employees — you act like everything is their fault. They are just trying to do their jobs, but you always have to come around and get in the middle of things.
Me: No, I have to make sure they are doing things right!
Business: That’s called micromanaging.
Me: Don’t be so cocky.
Business: I’m just stating facts. We talked about a training program…
Me: Oh, yeah, time to develop more systems.
Business: You know there are premade training videos you can buy; at least it’s a start.
Me: You always want me to spend more money, and while we’re at it, what’s with all the equipment and truck repairs this year? We’re only halfway through, and I already blew my budget.
Business: Don’t lay that on me! If we had a maintenance program and fleet program for the trucks, we would have less problems.
Me: Fine, just explain it all away with another program.
Business: You know that my ancestors have been around for a long time, and the ones who have survived and thrived had several things in common. Among them are great people, systems, training, competitive pay and great customer service, to name a few.
Me: Stop lecturing me. I already know all that stuff!
Business: Oh, yeah, sorry, I forgot, big business owner knows it all!
Me: Can’t we just get along?
Business: Listen, you pull the strings here — you started me. I just happen to have grown up a bit, and now you are having problems dealing with me.
Me: Kind of like my 15-year-old son.
Business: Remember: it’s not just you and two employees anymore. We have more employees, multiple trucks, a building with nice offices, and you just opened up another location. So, maybe it’s not me making your life difficult, maybe it’s you.
Me: I guess you have a point there. But that doesn’t relieve my stress.
Business: No, but maybe by putting things into perspective you can start figuring out how to make the changes needed to deal with me growing up.
Me: Like updating systems, right?
Business: It’s a good place to start. You might also think about some long-term planning.
Me: OK, let’s try to work together from now on, sound good?
Business: You’re the boss!
3 Systems You Need for Your Business
Put these systems in place to help your business flourish:
- Cash flow strategies. Remember, your collection period should not exceed one-third longer than the regular payment period. Also, create electronic payment systems to bring cash in faster and control payables more efficiently.
- Employee training. Get your employees invested in the company by showing them where the company has been and where you want it to go. Provide handson training each year; let foremen lead newer employees at different training stations.
- Fleet and equipment maintenance. Create a list that each foreman must check off, including when the fittings, tracks and wheels have been greased and what the miles are on the machine or vehicle. Also track when the oil was changed or brakes tuned. This will help with record-keeping.