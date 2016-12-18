Me: Why are you so difficult?

Business: What do you mean?

Me: Is it really necessary that you have to stress me out every day?

Business: You seem to forget that I also provide you with a paycheck so you can do things like eat and stuff.

Me: You know what I mean! Speaking of paychecks — why is cash flow always an issue with you anyway?

Business: It’s not my fault. You could work harder at collections instead of constantly putting out fires all day. Maybe you should have a system for that.

Me: Don’t start with the system thing again. You know darn well that I’m way too busy to sit around developing systems all the live-long day.

Business: I’m just saying it might help. You always get so defensive.

Me: Well, you would too if you always had to deal with employee issues all the time.

Business: You are always bringing up the employees — you act like everything is their fault. They are just trying to do their jobs, but you always have to come around and get in the middle of things.

Me: No, I have to make sure they are doing things right!

Business: That’s called micromanaging.

Me: Don’t be so cocky.

Business: I’m just stating facts. We talked about a training program…

Me: Oh, yeah, time to develop more systems.

Business: You know there are premade training videos you can buy; at least it’s a start.

Me: You always want me to spend more money, and while we’re at it, what’s with all the equipment and truck repairs this year? We’re only halfway through, and I already blew my budget.

Business: Don’t lay that on me! If we had a maintenance program and fleet program for the trucks, we would have less problems.

Me: Fine, just explain it all away with another program.

Business: You know that my ancestors have been around for a long time, and the ones who have survived and thrived had several things in common. Among them are great people, systems, training, competitive pay and great customer service, to name a few.

Me: Stop lecturing me. I already know all that stuff!

Business: Oh, yeah, sorry, I forgot, big business owner knows it all!

Me: Can’t we just get along?

Business: Listen, you pull the strings here — you started me. I just happen to have grown up a bit, and now you are having problems dealing with me.

Me: Kind of like my 15-year-old son.

Business: Remember: it’s not just you and two employees anymore. We have more employees, multiple trucks, a building with nice offices, and you just opened up another location. So, maybe it’s not me making your life difficult, maybe it’s you.

Me: I guess you have a point there. But that doesn’t relieve my stress.

Business: No, but maybe by putting things into perspective you can start figuring out how to make the changes needed to deal with me growing up.

Me: Like updating systems, right?

Business: It’s a good place to start. You might also think about some long-term planning.

Me: OK, let’s try to work together from now on, sound good?

Business: You’re the boss!