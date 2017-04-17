So, you have a Facebook business Page. Now it’s time to make it as valuable as possible for your landscape business. According a recent report from the Pew Research Center, Facebook is the most popular social media platform by a long shot with 68 percent of all U.S. adults using Facebook. Not only is it the most popular by users, but 76 percent of those Facebook users visit the site at least once a day. Here are some best practices to implement into your landscape company’s Facebook Page to build your brand and interact with your customers.

1. Fill out all profile information.

Be sure to build out your Page’s profile completely. Treat your Facebook Page like an additional website for your company. Add your company logo as the profile image, choose an eye-catching cover photo that represents your business or an example of your work, add an address, phone number, email, website (if you have one) and a company description.

2. Test out paid campaigns.

As far as social networks go, Facebook is the top performer. However, Facebook is increasingly making marketers “pay to play,” meaning you may have to invest some money to guarantee your posts are being seen by your fans — and potential fans. Facebook Ads have the ability to target an audience very specifically at the right time with the right message. You can target ads based on certain demographics and create “lookalike audiences” based on your current fan base. You can even upload email addresses or phone numbers of your current client list and Facebook will find people that are similar in demographics as your current clients. But, you do have to invest some money to access Facebook’s targeting features. Don’t be scared of testing: Start with $20 and try boosting a post. See how the paid ad affects engagement, adjust your targeting and then test again.

3. Develop a consistent posting schedule.

Consistency is the key to social media and Facebook. Find a schedule and a frequency that fits your company’s time and stick to it. Start with a frequency of three posts per week and work up to posting once a day as engagement grows. The easiest way to stay consistent is to schedule your posts ahead of time. On Facebook, you can do that right in the platform or you can sign up for a social media scheduling platform like Hootsuite, Buffer or CoSchedule.

4. Post relevant content.

Facebook can act as a daily blog of what’s happening with your business. Share what’s going on within your company: awards, hirings, company outings and news. Show off your work and services on a regular basis by posting photos and videos of your projects, ranging from concept to completion to serve as a showcase portfolio. If you read an article that you think clients would find interesting, Facebook is the perfect place to share articles about landscape design, relevant community news, etc.

Want to learn more? Learning how to harness the power of social media to market your business to new and existing clients can seem like a daunting task. But once you understand the leverage of social media platforms like Twitter, taking the time to communicate your services and show off your work will be a no-brainer. In this free, on-demand 45-minute webinar, you will learn the do’s and don’ts of using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which audiences you can reach with each platform, and best practices to engage your audience and reach new clients. Watch now.