Sometimes listening to the music on your phone or the top 40 can get repetitive. Podcasts have become a way to multitask on projects while listening to something informative, educational or funny. The can even further your industry education for a competitive advantage. Some landscapers are sharing their knowledge through this digital medium to help other landscape professionals grow. Here are a few landscape-related podcasts to check out.

Andrew Pototschnik explains to listeners how to create a great brand through marketing and advertising. The podcasts serve as training and coaching to teach landscape business owners the importance of utilizing digital strategies for websites, email marketing and SEO.

Formally know as the Landscape Business Pro Podcast, Stan Genadek has combined his knowledge into Dirt Monkey University, where he also hosts a popular YouTube channel and webinars.

Trying to grow your business? Of course you are! Matt Hudson discusses development strategies to implement at your company to improve efficiencies and profitability. Growing your business also comes with personal growth and development, and establishing a mindset for success.

Landscape Leadership is an inbound marketing agency specifically for green industry businesses. Their Smarketing Talk podcast offers tips and advice from their full-scope services about marketing and advertising.

Spring Green’s podcasts highlight anything and everything lawn care related, including aeration, pest, weed and disease control. The franchise company services over 7,500 neighborhoods across the country, so they have a vast knowledge of lawn care in different climates.

The hosts of this podcast met at an industry conference before coming up with the idea to create a podcast about the latest information on native plants with interviews from professionals around the country.