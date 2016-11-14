Following industry news and trends is important, as well as paying attention to what industry leaders are saying and doing. Although meeting in person at conferences or trade shows is ideal, it’s not always possible and social media has helped fill this void by connecting people around the globe. After you follow @TurfMagazine and @LawnSite, of course, be sure to add these 15 Twitter handles to your timeline.

Chris Sabbarese is the digital marketing communications pro at Corona Tools. He tweets about social media and is usually in #landscapechat, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST, and #treechat, every Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST.

Tweeting in from sunny and hot Corona, CA 93F here today! #treechat — Chris @CoronaTools (@csabbarese) November 8, 2016

The American Society of Landscape Architects shares industry and association news, including updates about their annual meeting. You’ll also find photos of inspirational work by landscape architects not only in America, but around the world.

Take a virtual reality tour of ASLA’s Award of Excellence, #UnderpassPark in #Toronto https://t.co/iUzz8RJrpI — landscape architects (@landarchitects) October 31, 2016

A national plant supplier, Monrovia shares trends, facts and history about seeds and plants — as well as photos to inspire your next job.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is one of the top accounts to follow as a landscape professional because they are always sharing relevant industry news, photos from members and event information.

Roger Phelps is the corporate communications manager for STIHL Inc. and shares interesting landscaping stories, STIHL promotions and some of his personal interests in sports and news.

Team STIHL takes third place at the #superboat world championships and is also awarded Outstanding Team. #realstihl. #stihl pic.twitter.com/vaAI7U0u0T — Roger Phelps (@uphelpsr) November 14, 2016

Richard Restuccia is the vice president at Jain Irrigation and shares information about irrigation, water management, soil and even fertilizers.

How To Complete A Soil Test The Right Way – Jain’s Water Blog https://t.co/7qvCxYlvrF — Richard Restuccia (@H2oTrends) November 11, 2016

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) shares the latest industry and national news that affects Hispanic landscape professionals in the industry.

Yesterday was another successful day for the NHLA at @GIE_EXPO! We’re ready to take on today #GIEEXPO pic.twitter.com/RcUteI6vdw — NHLA (@NHLAVerde) October 21, 2016

Warren Gorowitz is an irrigation professional who shares his travels and industry insight as the current vice president of the executive board of the Irrigation Association and 22-year Ewing Irrigation veteran.

A giant reservoir that supplies a California county’s drinking water is nearly empty https://t.co/KagqYaaPp5 pic.twitter.com/zMEDZAKNvO — Warren Gorowitz (@waterguru2) November 14, 2016

The COO of Weed Man USA, Jennifer Lemcke shares information and advice about franchising as well as how to run a successful business operation in the landscape industry.

Not retaining customers? Having trouble creating brand loyalty? Weed Man can help! Check out our latest blog post… https://t.co/eFdEXOirqj — Jennifer Lemcke (@jenniferlemcke) September 6, 2016

Inc. shares a wealth of business advice in their Twitter feed, tweeting throughout the day (several an hour!) about starting and running a small business from stories in their magazine and extensive website.

Ben Bowen is a landscape designer who shares photos and experiences at his company, Ross NW Watergardens in Portland, Oregon.

The inside of a landscaper’s truck… pic.twitter.com/FpjhamGWwy — Ross NW Watergardens (@NWwatergardens) January 27, 2015

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) shares tweets for contractors using outdoor power equipment and other facts from their #LookB4UPump campaign.

Are you looking? Protect your outdoor power equipment. Get your free ethanol education materials here –https://t.co/qHZrWxt6Dv #LookB4UPump pic.twitter.com/GqukPBo9oV — OPEI (@OPEInstitute) November 14, 2016

Scott Jamieson is the vice president of Bartlett Tree Experts and discusses arborists and the tree care industry. He is also immediate past president of the NALP.