According to the latest report released from the Pew Research Center, 21 percent of U.S. adults use Twitter. Based on a poll we conducted on the Turf magazine Twitter account in December 2016, 30 percent of respondents answered Twitter was their most important social platform.

Out of all the social networks, Twitter is probably the simplest and least complicated. It works like this: You write a 140-character message, attach a photo or video if you want, and then send it out to the Twitterverse.

There are three major benefits to using Twitter for your landscape business. One, it’s the perfect platform for sharing moments in real time. I’m sure you’ve seen or heard of people live-tweeting events as they’re happening. For your business, that could mean sharing what’s happening live on the job or live-tweeting while attending an industry event or conference. Second, it’s also the platform where users expect to be heard – and answered – in terms of customer service. This is something that you can promote to your customers or clients, letting them know that if they have a question or concern, to feel free to reach out to you on Twitter. And finally, Twitter is the perfect place to engage in conversations within your industry. Look for weekly or monthly Twitter chats based on your business interests or join in conversations at conferences, trade shows and events. Some you might look into are #landscapechat, #treechat and #gardenchat.

So, how do you make the most of your time and effort on Twitter? Here are six tips and best practices to follow.

1. Follow a daily posting schedule.

Twitter is a little more casual in nature and tweets are said to have incredibly short life cycles. Some studies say the life of a tweet is only 18 minutes. Aim for at least three to five tweets daily — or up to about 10 tweets per day.

2. Add photos or videos whenever possible.

Last year, Twitter made a big update: photos and videos no longer count toward a tweet’s 140-character limit. Tweets with photos or videos tend to get better engagement, so whenever possible, try to add something visual to your tweet. Just be sure to use your own photos.

3. Use hashtags – but not too many.

A hashtag is a social media tagging system that helps expand the reach of a tweet to anyone interested in that specific phrase or keyword, whether they follow you or not. In other words, it’s a way to enter a conversation on a specific topic. It’s important to use hashtags sparingly and purposefully. Studies have shown that tweets with one or two hashtags tend to increase engagement, however, once you hit three or more hashtags, engagement actually drops. Before adding a hashtag to your tweet, do a quick search and see if it’s a conversation you want to be a part of.

4. What should you tweet about?

Tweet about your current and past projects. Share news from both your industry and within your community. Show your followers that you’re paying attention and staying relevant. Also, don’t forget to share news about your company such as promotions, employee of the month, any company events or outings. Use Twitter to keep your followers up to date with what’s going on with both your business and in your industry.

5. Type carefully.

Your tweets are an impression of your company that you’re putting out for others to consume, so you want to make sure it’s a good impression. Always read over your post before you click “Tweet.”

6. Practice consistency.

Finally, practice consistency. Consistency is the key to social media. Find a schedule and frequency that fits your company’s time and stick to it. The easiest way to stay consistent is to schedule your tweets ahead of time. Twitter offers TweetDeck, or you can sign up for a full social media scheduling platform such as Hootsuite, Buffer or CoSchedule.

Want to learn more? Learning how to harness the power of social media to market your business to new and existing clients can seem like a daunting task. But once you understand the leverage of social media platforms like Twitter, taking the time to communicate your services and show off your work will be a no-brainer.