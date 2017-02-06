Most of your customers are on social media – and if they’re not now, they will be. Here are three reasons why it’s time to invest your time (and maybe even a little money) in managing social media accounts for your landscape business.

1. Social increases brand loyalty



What’s one way to grow your relationship with your client? A study published in the International Journal of Research Marketing found that engaging customers through social media results in stronger customer-brand relationships. It makes sense: when an individual decides to follow a brand or business, they’re choosing to add that brand into their personal social media feed alongside friends and family members. And by making that choice, they’re more likely to buy something from your business. According to a recent survey from Sprout Social, “57 percent of people are more likely to buy from a brand that they follow on social.”

2. 69 percent of Americans use social media

Yes, you read that right: nearly 7 out of 10 Americans use social media, per the latest Social Media Fact Sheet report released by the Pew Research Center. Facebook is the most popular platform by a long shot with 68 percent of U.S. adults using the platform, followed by Instagram at 28 percent, Pinterest at 26 percent, LinkedIn at 25 percent and Twitter at 21 percent. The report also noted the prevalence of social media in our daily lives: 76 percent of Facebook users visit the site at least once a day. While that doesn’t necessarily mean your messaging will get in front of your customers on a daily basis (see How Facebook’s News Feed Works), imagine the power of being able to have a conversation with your clients in a platform with which they’re already so comfortable.

3. Social is the new word of mouth

According to Cameron Uganec at Hootsuite, social media is starting catch up with search engines for discovery. In a recent webinar, Uganec reported, “Social usage isn’t slowing. It’s accelerating, especially as a discovery and research tool to find and buy from brands.” What does that mean for you? It means more and more of your potential customers are going to start looking for the services you offer via social platforms. That could mean potential clients searching for “landscaping” on Facebook and finding local businesses “Liked” by their friends, or reviewing a company’s portfolio on Instagram before deciding to hire.

Ready to move forward? Learning how to harness the power of social media to market your business to new and existing clients can seem like a daunting task. But once you understand the leverage of social media platforms like Facebook, taking the time to communicate your services and show off your work will be a no-brainer. In this free 45-minute webinar, you will learn the do’s and don’ts of using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which audiences you can reach with each platform, and best practices to engage your audience and reach new clients. Register now.