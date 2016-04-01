April is National Lawn Care Month. And it’s the best time to blog about the benefits of healthy lawns and your lawn care business. Brainstorm with your sales and marketing teams to see what you can come up with that will benefit your audience.

Try using Google Trends to help you brainstorm. Google Trends is a free Google tool that gives you search results and keyword patterns to your specific region. Member of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP)? The association provides a fantastic National Lawn Care Month toolkit, available for members to use. The toolkit includes a National Lawn Care Month logo, landscaping photos, infographics, example Tweets, facts about landscaping and more.

Using Google Trends and the NALP’s resources, here are 10 blog post ideas to get you started:

Why You Need Professional Lawn Care Services. This could help educate potential clients. What is Green Lawn Care? Use this topic only if you provide green, organic or natural lawn care. What You Can Expect from Your Lancaster, PA. Lawn Service. Change “Lancaster, PA.” to your local city and state. 5 Reasons Why You Need Spring Lawn Care Services. It doesn’t have to be 5; feel free to share more or less. The Top 10 Best Lawn Care Companies near Philadelphia, PA. Again, put your own city and state in place of “Philadelphia, PA” Yes, this is risky to include your competitors, however it could open an opportunity to make you look impartial. 10 Gorgeous Landscapes in Pittsburgh, PA. This could be any number of places you can think of to give inspiration. Maybe even include some of your own work! What You Can Expect from Your New York Lawn Care Service. Add a list of your services here as well as the average price for services in your area.

6 Tips for Hiring the Right Lawn Service for Your Property. Include things a client should know about their landscape company, including insurances or state business registration.

3 Ways You Can Celebrate National Lawn Care Month. Include links to outdoor activities in your area for the month of April.

Improve Your Curb Appeal in April for National Lawn Care Month. List a few enhancements clients can add to their landscapes to help increase curb appeal and therefore property value.