Predictions abound for the stock market, the housing market and more.

University of Virginia economics professor Edwin Burton and finance professor Richard Evans reveal some of their 2017 expectations.

1. Minimal stock market growth. Currently, Wall Street’s consensus S&P 500 forecast projects a 5 percent gain this year, which is low compared to historical averages around 10 percent.

2. A regulation rollback. The financial sector is anticipating a significant decrease in regulation under new presidential and congressional leadership.

3. A strong dollar. Evans believes the U.S. dollar, currently the strongest it has been since 1986, will remain strong this year.

4. Slow — if any — growth in the housing market. While Burton says “banks will be less restrained, and that could be good for the housing market,” Evans is less optimistic predicting flat growth for 2017.