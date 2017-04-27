Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Hustler Turf Enters Utility Vehicle Market with MDV

Hustler Turf Equipment has announced its Maximum Duty Vehicle (MDV) is available for purchase. The MDV signifies the company’s first entry into the utility vehicle or side-by-side category. Designed for heavy-duty applications, the MDV features LeveLift technology, a patented, labor-saving cargo box that allows users to lift up to 750 pounds from the ground and dump material from any point in its arc of motion. It has a Kohler Diesel engine and a 14-gallon fuel tank. It is now available at select independent dealers and will be on sale nationwide by year’s end.

Bayer Releases New Insecticide for Greenhouse Growers

Environmental Science, a business unit of the Crop Science division of Bayer says that Altus insecticide will be available for purchase through authorized agents beginning May 1, 2017. Altus introduces a new insect management solution to greenhouse growers that controls major sucking pests while offering flexibility of applications before, during and after bloom. Flupyradifurone is the new active ingredient Altus insecticide.

Target Specialty Products Unveils New Corporate Brand

Target Specialty Products’ new comprehensive rebranding effort features a refreshed logo and upgraded website. The revamped website will serve as a source of valuable information and education for its customers. The reimagined look reflects the integration of Residex into the Target Specialty Products brand, further its position as a principal distributor of pest management and turf & ornamental solutions and supplies across a growing network; currently 41 branch locations in the United States and Canada.

Takeuchi Announces New Regional Parts Coordinators

Compact equipment manufacturer Takeuchi-US recently hired one and promoted two team members to the position of regional parts coordinators. Mario Reese was promoted to northwest regional parts coordinator and Mary Towsey, with 15 years of customer service experience, is the company’s new southeast regional parts coordinator. were both promoted, while Dustin Reed is a new hire. Dustin Reed came to Takeuchi after working for an equipment dealer as parts and sales representative/warehouse manager.

Snowposium Trade Show in Ontario Returns Sept. 28

Landscape Ontario’s Snow and Ice Sector Group and Landscape Trades magazine announced its Snowposium on Sept. 28, 2017. This single-day event will feature a trade show, outdoor demonstrations, speakers, educational sessions, and networking opportunities for professionals responsible to keep our roads, sidewalks and parking lots safe during the winter months. The Snowposium will be held at the Landscape Ontario Milton office, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explorer, Economist, Environmentalist Featured at OPEI Meeting

The Outdoor Power Equipment Industry annual meeting June 20-22 in Kohler, Wisconsin, features Ben Saunders, world record-breaking polar explorer; Ann Marie Buerkle, Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission; Mark Halperin, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and TV host of “With All Due Respect;” Dr. Alan Beaulieu, award-winning economist and author; and Margaret O’Gorman, head of the Wildlife Habitat Council.

Hardscape North America Awards Now Accepting Entries

Hardscape North America is now accepting entries for the 10th Annual HNA Awards to be presented on Thursday, Oct. 19. The 2017 HNA Awards presentation will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is included with registration for HNA 2017. The HNA Awards recognize outstanding hardscape projects in all sizes in residential and commercial applications using a variety of products including concrete pavers, clay pavers and segmental retaining walls.

Consumer Horticulture Contributes $196 Billion to U.S. Economy

Horticulture positively affects people’s lives where they live, work, shop and play, according to a new report from the National Initiative for Consumer Horticulture. Consumer horticulture contributes $196 billion to the U.S. economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. But its benefits go way beyond that, said Casey Sclar, NICH Chair. According to the NICH report, plants benefit society in many ways:

Plants in the workplace reduce employee sick time by 14 percent.

Well-landscaped homes are more valuable; since homes represent 25 percent of personal wealth, outdoor plants pack a powerful personal finance punch.

American’s are growing more of their own food—25 percent of all Americans grow berries, veggies or fruit trees.

Shaded roadways save 60 percent of repaving costs.

America’s public gardens generate $2.3 billion in tourism spending.

ENP Welcomes John Gruneisen ot Sales Team

Illinois-based specialty fertilizer manufacturer, EnP, announced the addition of John Gruneisen to its sales team. Gruneisen most recently served as territory sales manager at Holganix. In his new role at EnP, Gruneisen will continue to work closely with Holganix, serving as a technical advisor on EnP technologies that are used in Holganix PB1, Holganix PB1-LTO, and other products. Gruneisen graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in turfgrass science and a minor in plant pathology. As a former distributor sales representative and assistant golf course superintendent, John Gruneisen brings a valuable perspective to EnP. John will serve as EnP’s Midwest territory sales representative focusing on the Foliar-Pak line of specialty turf and ornamental fertilizers.

Ditch Witch Organization Gives More Than 300 Customers the Ultimate Orange Iron Experience

Exclusive event draws customers worldwide to test and see latest equipment and technology innovations. Ditch Witch treated more than 300 customers worldwide to an exclusive, VIP experience at the company’s headquarters in Perry, Oklahoma, on March 28 and 29. The annual, two-day Orange Iron Experience included an equipment program that introduced customers to the latest Ditch Witch, Subsite Electronics and Hammerhead products and hands-on equipment demonstrations. Attendees also received a full tour of the Ditch Witch manufacturing facility and campus, an adrenaline-pumping Super Witch show, and a meet-and-greet with the designers and engineers who build the equipment they rely on every day.

2017 NARI National President’s Awards Announced

Every year the NARI National President has the opportunity to recognize key individuals who support him/her in their position. During the 2017 Spring House of Delegates meeting, H. Dale Contant, MCR, CRPM, UDCP, National President, 2016-2017 presented his awards. Dale began the presentation by saying, “I am so proud of my team, about how business runs so smoothly when I’m traveling for NARI. I could not have possibly volunteered my time with NARI and run a business all these years without the assistance and loyalty of my team members.”

