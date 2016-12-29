Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Upcoming Webinars Offered by the National Association of Landscape Professionals

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is offering six webinars throughout the month of January to ring in the new year. Topics will cover organic lawn care, basic turf management, building a team and communicating with customers. Webinars are free for all NALP members and CEUs can be earned.

East Haven Landscape Products Joins SiteOne

SiteOne Landscape Supply, LLC, the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of East Haven Landscape Products. Started in East Haven, Connecticut in 1978, EHLP is a leader in the distribution of nursery, hardscapes and landscape supplies in the coastal Connecticut market. The acquisition of EHLP adds a full-service landscape supply location along the southeastern Connecticut coast, extending SiteOne’s network of existing full-service locations in Greenwich and Windsor, Connecticut and Bedford Hills, New York.

Ruppert Landscape Announces Promotions, Hires in D.C. and Corporate Office

Ruppert Landscape has announced the addition of Kate Bluey and Greg Hardy and the promotion of Jack Hendrickson to its D.C. Landscape Management Branch. Ten individuals have been hired at Ruppert’s corporate office with the company’s accounting, human resources and IT departments.

