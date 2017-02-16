Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

TCIA Report: Trends in Tree Care Incidents in 2016

The Tree Care Industry Association has released a report, reviewing the 153 occupational tree care accidents reported to the media, OSHA and industry colleagues in 2016. Of these 153 accidents reported last year, 92 were fatal. Read more about the TCIA 2016 report at TreeServicesMagazine.com

CASE Dealer Aids Team Rubicon in Clearing Tornado Debris

Veteran-led disaster relief organization Team Rubicon deployed its heavy equipment operators to Hattiesburg, Mississippi February 2-10, 2017 to assist in demolishing damaged houses and clearing debris caused by the EF3 tornado that hit the city on January 21. CASE dealer JWH Equipment in Jackson, Mississippi, supplied an excavator and compact track loader for Team Rubicon’s Operation Iron Bird, which demolished 17 houses and cleared an additional 13 properties of tornado debris for free. Operation Iron Bird is the most extensive heavy equipment deployment conducted by Team Rubicon in a disaster zone.

Bobcat of St. Louis Adds Tennessee Dealership

Bobcat has expanded its dealer network with the addition of Bobcat of Clarksville as an authorized sales, service, parts and rental provider of Bobcat equipment. The dealership is located in Clarksville, Tennessee. Bobcat of Clarksville becomes the ninth location in the Bobcat of St. Louis dealer network. The location will offer a large rental fleet, including compact and heavy equipment, attachments and more. Bobcat of St. Louis opened its doors in the St. Louis area in 1990 with one showroom and 11 employees. Today its nine locations employ more than 150 employees, serving customers across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

JCB Adds Hendershot Equipment to Dealer Network

Hendershot Equipment Company, LLC, with locations in Stephenville and Decatur, Texas, has added a new, JCB-dedicated division to its operations. The new division – Hendershot JCB – will carry JCB’s construction equipment, including backhoe loaders, telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, wheel loaders, mini excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders with unique side-entry doors and a patented, single-arm PowerBoom. Hendershot Equipment has served the Texas area since 1990. Hendershot JCB will operate out of both of the dealership’s two locations, selling new and used JCB construction equipment and also providing equipment rental, parts and service, support and financing services.

CASE Offers Online Total Cost of Ownership Calculator

CASE now offers its new Total Cost of Ownership Calculator online that provides both prospective buyers and current equipment owners’ insight into lifetime ownership costs. Based on a broad range of operational factors covering the entire line of CASE equipment, the program calculates data in U.S. and Canadian currencies, as well as metric and imperial measurements.

Orion Goe Named Toro Irrigation Business Marketing Manager

The Toro Company promoted Orion Goe to marketing manager for Toro’s Residential/Commercial Irrigation Business. Orion has been with Toro for the past two years. Goe led the establishment and growth of Toro’s popular T5 RapidSet rotor. His new responsibilities will include marketing and product development strategy for Toro’s underground and landscape drip irrigation products.

Mitsubishi Fuso Offers Mobileye on its Medium-Duty Trucks

New for the 2017 model year, FUSO FE and FG Series trucks is Mobileye, an optional collision avoidance system. Recently, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. partnered with Mobileye to offer the Mobileye 6 Series Collision Avoidance System in FUSO trucks—a first for a medium-duty truck OEM. For a limited time, FUSO will install the Mobileye system free of charge on all of its 2017 FUSO FE and FG Series trucks. Normally, this would be a $1,000 option for customers.

Register Now for STIHL Tour des Trees Silver Anniversary Ride in the U.S. Capital Region

Ride the Silver Anniversary STIHL Tour des Trees, the nation’s leading fundraiser for tree research and education. The 500-mile journey will travel through Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. this summer and combines urban cycling, scenic trails and camaraderie to benefit tree research. The event is from July 30-Aug. 5, 2017. Rider registration opened Feb. 6. All funds raised by riders go to TREE Fund. Throughout the week, riders will participate in tree plantings, educational programs and community engagement activities all geared towards raising awareness of the importance of the urban forest to our health and wellbeing.

Stone Forest Materials Joins Forces with SiteOne

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Stone Forest Materials. Started in 2003, Stone Forest has a single location in Kennesaw, Georgia and is a leader in the distribution of hardscape and related products to landscape professionals. The acquisition of Stone Forest provides SiteOne with its first dedicated Hardscape Center in the Atlanta area.

Morbark Appoints Walt Niziolek VP of Operations & Supply Chain

Morbark, added to its senior management team with the appointment of Walt Niziolek as the new Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain. Niziolek joins Morbark to take charge of supply chain and site operational requirements. This includes managing local, U.S. and overseas vendors and suppliers, all warehouse and distribution activities, quality initiatives and liaising with business unit engineering support. Niziolek earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Southern Illinois University, as well as an MBA from the University of Michigan.

