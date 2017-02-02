Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Irrigation Foundation Scholarship Deadline Quickly Approaching

The deadline is February 15 for students to apply for the Irrigation Foundation Scholarship. The scholarships range from $1,000-$2,500 and will be awarded to a student enrolled in an irrigation-related curriculum, based on the student’s letter of intent, financial need, reference letters, resume and transcript.

34% of Landscapers May Purchase Propane Mowers Within Three Years

More than a third of commercial landscapers are considering propane to power their equipment fleets, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Propane Education & Research Council. Commissioned by PERC and conducted by Wiese Research Associates, the survey results consisted of 150 landscape contractors’ answers to questions that sought to learn more about their existing perceptions and purchase habits, with regards to commercial propane equipment. Another survey result found only 15 percent of respondents were aware of existing equipment incentives to help with the upfront purchase costs of purchasing new propane mowers. PERC’s Propane Mower Incentive Program offers them $1,000 for every new propane mower purchase or $500 for a certified conversion.

Keynote Speaker for Cultivate ’17 Announced

Jon Gordon, author of “The Energy Bus” will be headlining Cultivate ’17 in Columbus, Ohio July 15-18. Gordon is a business management expert and will discuss ways to have positive, forward-thinking for your business.

Morbark Dealer Network Expands Internationally

Morbark has signed agreements with Equipment Sales & Service Limited and Van Bemmel Machine Import BV to become Morbark equipment dealers. Based in Edmonton, Equipment Sales & Service Limited is the Morbark dealer in Alberta, Canada, handling both tree care and industrial equipment. With 20 years of experience, specifically in recycling, Van Bemmel Machine Import BV is the Morbark industrial equipment dealer in the Benelux nations of Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg, handling forestry, biomass and recycling equipment.

Morbark ChipSafe Users Receive Special Consideration from ArborMAX

ArborMAX Insurance now provides special consideration for tree care companies that are operating brush chippers equipped with Morbark’s ChipSafe Operator Safety Shield. The consideration is applicable to general liability and worker’s compensation coverages. ArborMAX Insurance is the only insurance company endorsed by the Tree Care Industry Association.

Four Student Receive Scholarships to Attend Grow Conference

Grunder Landscaping and Marty Grunder! Inc. have partnered with NALP’s Foundation to provide scholarships to four landscape and horticulture students to send them to the Grow Conference. Grunder is joining NALP’s Foundation Board of Directors in May 2017. Read more about the scholarship recipients.

NALP Announces Top 7 Landscape Design Trends for 2017

With renewed enthusiasm for the outdoors, today’s homeowners are embracing thoughtful design, stylish plantings and smart technology to enhance their landscapes as extensions of their homes. As the year kicks off and consumers begin planning for the spring growing season, the National Association of Landscape Professionals announces its official list of the top landscape trends for 2017. The voice of the landscape industry, NALP crafts its annual forecast drawing from the expertise of landscape professionals across the country who are at the forefront of outdoor trends, as well as broader lifestyle and design trends

NALP Launches New Safe Company Program

The NALP recently revamped their national safety program for landscape and lawn care companies. The new program helps companies lower their total costs by reducing hazards and injuries. Participants of the program are asked to sign a Safe Company Pledge that commits their company to implementing a strong safety program. The national program is designed to acknowledge landscape industry professionals who consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety. All landscape industry companies and branches are also eligible to enter NALP’s Safety Recognition Awards.

PBI-Gordon, Kumiai and Ihara Partner on New Active Ingredient

PBI-Gordon has announced an exclusive partnership with Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Ihara Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan, to develop herbicides containing the new, proprietary active ingredient Pyrimisulfan. To be marketed under the Vexis brand name, the herbicide active ingredient will be formulated for use in established cool- and warm-season turfgrass species on residential and commercial sites, sports facilities, and golf course fairways and roughs.

JCB’s Grows With Las Vegas Dealership

Equipment dealer Southwest Material Handling, Inc., headquartered in Mira Loma, California, has added a new, JCB-dedicated location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new location, JCB of Las Vegas, will offer JCB’s industry-leading backhoe loaders and telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, large and compact excavators and the world’s safest and most innovative skid steers and compact track loaders with unique side-entry doors and a patented, single-arm PowerBoom. In addition to both new and used equipment sales and rental, JCB of Las Vegas includes a fully staffed parts and service department to meet maintenance and repair needs.

YARDMAX Adds Power Wheelbarrows and Trackbarrows

YARDMAX has announced the availability of its power trackbarrow with hydraulic assist, power trackbarrow with gas shock assist in hopper or flatbed styles, and a power wheelbarrow. With a focus on durability and performance, YARDMAX delivers features such as solid steel parts, all-terrain heavy-duty wheels and tracks, and Briggs & Stratton engines as standard – for no upcharge. Supporting the company’s focus on delivering high-quality OPE products to the market at the best value, this line of power barrows starts at $1,799.

SiteOne Opens First Distribution Center, Plans for Two More

SiteOne Landscape Supply opened its first regional distribution center in Fairburn, Georgia with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 2. The 193,000 square foot facility is the first of three planned distribution centers that will ultimately provide logistical support to the company’s 469 locations nationwide. The new facility will improve product availability and customer service in more than 160 SiteOne store locations throughout the southern U.S. The Company plans to roll out two additional facilities over the next 12-15 months to provide service to the North and West divisions.

NHLA Professional Development Program Train the Trainer Takes Miami

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance, in partnership with Ellen Ely of Landscape Training Solutions, will be hosting its Train the Trainer program from March 26 to March 29 in Miami, Florida. Train the Trainer prepares participants across the nation to become better trainers and leaders, and the program has contributed to the career advancement of participants. The $1,400 registration fee ($1,200 for NHLA members) includes training materials, lodging, meals and round-trip ground transportation from and to Miami International Airport (MIA).

