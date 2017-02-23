Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

John Deere to Open Strategic Technology Office at Iowa State University

Deere & Company has opened a strategic technology office in the Iowa State University Research Park, growing its on-campus presence in recognition of the world-class research, education, and talent development capabilities at Iowa State. Teams working at the Deere ISU location will focus on developing integrated solutions for John Deere’s Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry Divisions. One key area of concentration will be in precision agriculture technology. The office will allow John Deere to leverage the work of ISU students and its research and to develop a talent pipeline in support of the company’s business objectives.

Betsy Demoret, Retiring After 25 Years

Betsy Demoret started her career with PLCAA in 1992 when she became the receptionist at their office in Marietta, Georgia. She soon transitioned to the events department where she helped plan and manage hundreds of events and meetings over the years. She worked on GIC and GIE with the staff and members of ALCA. She will retire on March 10.

Ditch Witch Introduces Stand-On Trencher

The ST37X stand-on trencher can work on installing drainage pipe, trenching and other landscape applications for job sites. The construction-grade ST37X is designed for heavy-duty operation to increase contractor ROI and overall machine longevity.

Altoz Expands District Sales Managers Territory

Altoz announced that District Sales Manager Steve Goodman’s sales territory will now include Southern Alabama and Southern Georgia in addition to Florida. Prior to joining the Altoz sales team in 2015, Goodman was the Territory Sales & Service Manager for Power Distributors.

Kentucky Dealer Earns Cub Cadet Honor

Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc., a dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment in Ashland, Kentucky, recently earned distinction as one of the top 75 Cub Cadet independent retailers in America for 2016. Gillum’s Service & Repair, Inc. has been selling and servicing Cub Cadet Equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero turn riding mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers and more, for 16 years. They have earned distinction as a top 75 dealer three times.

Honda Announces Executive Changes in its North American Operations

Honda has announced changes in the North American executive ranks at its U.S. sales and marketing arm, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., new presidents at Honda of America Mfg., Inc., Honda Canada Inc. (its sales and marketing arm in Canada), as well as changes at other major Honda companies in North America. Honda traditionally announces changes to its executive management in February. The following executive changes, among others, are effective April 1, 2017.

Project EverGreen Partners With Houston Habitat for Humanity

Project EverGreen and Houston Habitat for Humanity teamed up for the second consecutive year to install lawns and landscapes for five new homes in Houston’s Harrell Park subdivision. Donors and volunteers provided the landscape materials and labor to install Oak trees, ornamental shrubs, mulch and more than 22,000 sq. ft. of harvested sod to the five houses.

Boxer Introduces New Models at The Rental Show

Morbark, LLC, is debuting two new models of Boxer mini-skid steers at The Rental Show, held by the American Rental Association from February 27 through March 1, in Orlando, Florida. Both models, the 600HD and the 700HDX, are designed to reduce hand labor and the costs of performing key tasks so you can lift more, move more and dig faster.

Correlli Inc. Joins Morbark Dealer Network

Morbark recently announced that Correlli Incorporated has become the exclusive Morbark tree care products dealer for central Maryland and the District of Columbia.

PBI-Gordon Adds Brian Aynardi to Research Team

PBI-Gordon announced that Brian Aynardi, Ph.D., has joined the company as manager of university and contract research for the northeastern United States. Based near State College, Pennsylvania, Aynardi will be responsible for coordinating all research protocols, technical assistance to cooperators, and product support for end-users in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Ariens Company to Open Concept Store

Ariens Company has begun construction on a new concept store across the highway from its global headquarters in Brillion, Wisconsin. The new store is expected to open in May 2017. This will be an independently operated dealership with Mike Buboltz, owner of Hardware Plus, managing day-to-day retail activities, while product placement, point-of-sale, and marketing support will come directly from the Ariens Company marketing team. “The store will be used to demonstrate best-in-class dealership practices, test merchandising concepts that might be offered to our network of dealers, and learn more about overall customer experience,” said Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO of Ariens Company.

STIHL Provides Scholarships to 9 Students at NASPA Event

The National Association of State Park Director’s Leadership School celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center. Participants gathered to train, network, and complete their onsite learning forum. STIHL provided scholarships to nine students. The scholarship was implemented in 2015 and gives students the opportunity to attend the event despite budget or other constraints.

David Roman of Enviroscapes of Georgia Joins Spring-Green Lawn Care

Spring-Green Lawn Care announced that David Roman, of Enviroscapes of Georgia, is taking over the Logansville, Georgia, franchise location. A full-service landscape company, focusing on residential maintenance and mowing, Roman started Enviroscapes of Georgia in 2012. Prior to moving to Georgia in 2000, he owned and operated Roman Landscape and Maintenance in Florida.

IA Now Accepting Technical Paper Abstracts

The Irrigation Association is now accepting technical papers and presentation abstracts for consideration in the technical program at the 2017 Irrigation Show and Education Conference, Nov. 6-10, in Orlando, Florida. Participants can submit a 120- to 150-word abstract by Monday, March 20, using the online submission form. First-time users will need to create an account to gain access to abstract guidelines, suggested topics, procedures and deadlines. The Technical Program Committee will review all abstracts and notify authors and presenters by April 15, 2017. Final papers are due by Oct. 16, 2017, in order to be included in the technical program proceedings.

NCNLA Recognizes Industry Leaders with 2016 Awards

The North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association recognized several individuals as recipients of individual awards at Green & Growin’ 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, recently. Honorees included:

The Jerry Ragland Award Young Landscape Professional Award

Bill Wilder Outstanding Young Nursery Professional Award

Libby Wilder Award Established

Kim Powell Outstanding Contribution to the Horticulture Industry

Oakland Award

Grower of the Year Established

D.S. Copeland Award Established

NCNLA Honorary Member

