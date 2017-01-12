Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

JohnDow President Joseph Dease Announces Retirement

Joseph Dease, president of JohnDow Industries, based in Barberton, Ohio, announced his retirement to JDI’s leadership and team. Dease has held his position at the company since 1990. As part of the firm’s succession plan, Drew Dawson, Executive Vice President-Operations will become JohnDow’s new president. Dawson has over 30 years in the automotive aftermarket arena.

United Turf Alliance Restructures Leadership Team

United Turf Alliance announced that President Tim Zech has resigned, and that Chairman of the Board Bob Mele, has been appointed interim President. UTA also announced that Aaron Goy has joined the leadership team to fill the newly created position of Director of Sales and Marketing. Goy is the former president of ProGro Solutions and founder of Bull Market Turf and Ornamental Inc..

Tim Zech to Lead Willowood USA T&O National Sales

Willowood USA hired Tim Zech to serve in a newly created position of Turf & Ornamental National Sales Manager. Zech joins Willowood USA from United Turf Alliance where he served most recently as president. Prior to his seven years at UTA, Tim served in leadership roles at both Sostram Corporation and Sipcam Agro USA. Willowood USA is a U.S.-based manufacturer of post-patent crop protection herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and plant growth regulators for the agriculture, turf and vegetation management industries.

2017 ONLA Professional Awards and Scholarships Announced

The Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association is honoring the following green industry professionals at the MGIX Awards Celebration and Dessert Reception January 15.

Distinguished Contribution Award: Tom Brotzman, Brotzman’s Nursery, Inc.

Service Award: Tom Green, Tom Green Nursery Sales, LLC

Educator and Pubic Service Award: Jim Scott, Knox County Career Center

Legislative Advocate of the Year Award: Dick Gooding, Gooding’s Nursery & Landscaping

Young Professional Award: Brandon Druffel, Dan Druffel, Inc.

Todd Sytsma Named OEM Sales Manager for Kawasaki Engines

The Engines Division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A recently added Todd Sytsma to its management team overseeing relationships with the OEM community. Sytsma, a Grand Rapids native, is the division’s new OEM sales manager. Most recently working for Michigan-based Visual Workplace, Inc. in both sales and distribution management roles, Sytsma also previously held sales posts in the office furniture industry. Sytsma holds a business administration degree from Calvin College.

Heaviland Welcomes Two New Account Managers

Heaviland Landscape Management has welcomed Tim Sayegh and Brandon Jenkins as regional account managers. Sayegh first entered the landscape industry 30 years ago and has owned and operated his own landscaping company, designing and installing commercial and residential landscapes, waterfalls, fire pits, lighting and hardscapes. He coordinated with Southern Nevada Water Authority for conversions, smart clocks and water efficiency programs. Jenkins holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape construction from Utah State University, as well as an associate degree in ornamental horticulture.

Spanish-Language Applicators Licensing Courses Set for Jan. 16-18

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance in partnership with the North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association, North Carolina State University, and the University of Florida, will be offering a Pesticide Applicators Licensing preparatory course and exam, administered in Spanish, during Green and Growin´ 2017. The three-day course will run from January 16 through January 18. The cost for the Pesticide Applicators Licensing prep is $150 for members of the NHLA or NCLA, and $200 for non-members. The core exam will incur an additional cost of $50 and $20 for Category exams. Study materials will also be included in the final cost. Exams will be administered by the NCDA.

Read last week’s industry news: Toro Acquires German-Based Irrigation Equipment Company