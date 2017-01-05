Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

International Franchise Association to Honor Former Lawn Doctor CEO Russ Frith

The International Franchise Association will name Russ Frith to its Hall of Fame during its 57th Annual Convention in Las Vegas on Monday, January 30. Frith, CFE, former CEO of Lawn Doctor, was hired by Lawn Doctor originally as a sales manager and was promoted in rapid succession to vice president and COO, elected to the board of directors and appointed CEO in 1983. His leadership is credited for the company’s ten-fold growth to nearly 500 units, making the company the largest lawn care franchisor in the country. The Hall of Fame Award is the oldest and most prestigious award conferred by the IFA.

Toro Completes Acquisition of German-Based Company

The Toro Company announced on January 4 that it has completed the acquisition of Regnerbau Calw GmbH, a privately held manufacturer of professional irrigation equipment. Headquartered in Althengstett, Germany, Regnerbau Calw GmbH manufactures a variety of irrigation products under the Perrot brand, including retractable sprinklers for sports fields, impact sprinklers and coupling systems for agricultural fields, and rain guns for industrial applications.

Ariens Moves into New Distribution Center

Ariens Company has signed a lease for a 600,000-square-foot building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for the site of its new distribution center. The new Wisconsin facility is a strategically located distribution center for Ariens and, according to the company, consolidates operations the company had throughout the Midwest into a single larger, more modern and more efficient facility. The Ariens Company wholegoods business will use the warehouse as a central hub for distribution of outdoor power equipment as well as parts and accessories. All products manufactured in Brillion and Auburn will move through the facility.

Heaviland Announces Two New Hires

Heaviland Landscape Management welcomes two members to its operations teams as the company continues to expand its clientele. Tim Sayegh and Brandon Jenkins both join the company as regional account managers.

Sayegh first entered the landscape industry 30 years ago. For more than 12 years, he owned and operated his own landscaping company, designing and installing commercial and residential landscapes, waterfalls, fire pits, lighting and hardscapes. He coordinated with Southern Nevada Water Authority for conversions, smart clocks and water efficiency programs. Sayegh is based at the Vista headquarters of Heaviland Landscape Management.

Jenkins’s passion for the booming landscape industry and beautiful weather brought him to California from Utah where he began his career. He holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape construction from Utah State University, as well as an associate degree in ornamental horticulture. Jenkins is based at the Miramar branch of Heaviland Landscape Management.

TCIA Recognizes Swingle as a Top Communicator

The Tree Care Industry Association recently honored Swingle Lawn, Tree & Landscape Care with its Professional Communications Award. The TCIA cited Swingle for its excellent newsletters and brochures.

Messick’s Christmas Light Show Brings In Over $41,000 for Local Charities

Messick’s has set a new record of donations collected, reaching a total of $41,942.37 this year during their Christmas Light Show display in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. The Christmas Light Show was open to the public for 28 nights in December and brought in over 3,942 cars throughout the event. 100% of the donations collected are distributed to local charities including Paxton Street Ministries, Water Street Rescue Mission, Mennonite Disaster Service, and Elizabethtown Community Cupboard.

U.S. Army Places $142 Million Order for JCB Machines

JCB announced a $142-million deal to supply the U.S. Army with more than 1,600 light-capability rough terrain forklifts for deployment on tasks around the world including loading and unloading aircraft and shipping containers. The largest single deal in JCB’s history also came from the U.S. Army in 2005, a $206-million order to produce hundreds of high-speed military versions of JCB’s backhoe loader. Like the HMEE, the new 527-58M light-capability rough-terrain forklifts will be produced at JCB’s North American headquarters. They will be powered by the 84hp (63kW) JCB DieselMax engine produced at JCB Power Systems in Derbyshire, UK.

Maine Investment Firm Buys Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service

Chenmark Capital Management, LLC., a family investment firm from Portland, Maine, recently purchased Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service, Inc., reports fosters.com. Booth Hemingway started Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service in 1979 in near Eliot, Maine. The company is the largest full-service landscape company in the greater Maine, New Hampshire seacoast area. Hemmingway said the sale of the company to Chenmark Capital Management will allow his strong team of employees to remain intact while also allowing new growth opportunities for the company.

Briggs & Stratton Milwaukee Plant Builds 1 Millionth Pressure Washer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is celebrating the production of the 1 millionth pressure washer built at the company’s Milwaukee Burleigh Facility. The 1 millionth pressure washer to roll off the production line was a new Troy-Bilt® model that will be sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide in 2017.

“The team was excited to be included in this historical event, gathering together at the conclusion of the build to celebrate the milestone,” said Don Klenk, vice president of operations for the Turf & Consumer Products Group. “Each day, the Briggs & Stratton workforce team manufactures durable and innovative pressure washers that assist homeowners in effortlessly tackling the toughest of jobs. To have a hand in helping homeowners accomplish their outdoor goals, and to reach the milestone of 1 million units manufactured here at our Milwaukee facility, are achievements to be proud of.”

NALP Requests Help Voicing Concerns to EPA Restrictions on Pyrethroid Use

The NALP is working with multiple industry stakeholders on a pesticide regulation related issue, and is asking for help from landscape professionals. Currently, the EPA is evaluating whether to further restrict pyrethroid use and the NALP is asking professionals to voice their concerns and help the EPA better understand the role that pyrethroids serve in their ability to provide services and protect the public.

If you’d like to learn more, the Pyrethroid Working Group outlines how to submit your pyrethroid use comments to the EPA on votervoice.net.

