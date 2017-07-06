Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Technology Tuesday Kicks Off Smart Irrigation Month

The Irrigation Association (IA) says that the July 11, the second Tuesday in July, will now be referred to as Technology Tuesday, the official kickoff of Smart Irrigation Month. This is the day when all industries that rely on a sustainable water source for irrigation can join together and showcase the new and innovative technologies used to save water all year-round.

Also, the IA says it is introducing new ways for the public and industries to engage in promoting the message of efficient irrigation. Examples of what will be happening throughout the month include new social media platforms (e.g., Thunderclap), a new focus on photos and new tools to encourage engagement through these platforms.

For more information on how you can get involved in July’s Smart Irrigation Month activities, please visit SmartIrrigationMonth.org.

TruGreen Poll Reveals Cities Most Worried About Pests

TruGreen, based on an analysis of customer data from May 1, 2017 to May 31, said the following cities are worried the most about mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, ants and other outside insect pests: Hartford, Connecticut; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Boston; Rochester, New York; Cincinnati; Pittsburgh; Providence, Rhode Island; Buffalo, New York; Chicago.

Relatedly, a recent survey conducted online by Harris Poll for TruGreen in June 2017 found that 60 percent of Americans in the Northeast are worried about ticks ruining their time outside this summer, compared to 48 percent in the Midwest, 35 percent in the South, and 32 percent in the West.

Penn State’s Michael Fidanza Named ASA Fellow

Michael Fidanza, professor of plant and soil sciences at Penn State Berks, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Agronomy (ASA), the highest recognition bestowed by the Society. He will be formally recognized at the ASA Awards Ceremony on October 25, 2017, at the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel. Fidanza teaches undergraduate courses in turfgrass science, soil science, botany, and pesticide education for Penn State Berks, as well as a graduate course in turfgrass physiology for Penn State World Campus. He also advises undergraduate students in agricultural science majors.

Nelson Wilner Named V.P. of Kawasaki Engines Division

The Engines Division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. promoted Nelson Wilner to the position of vice president. He joined Kawasaki last year as the division’s executive director and his expanded responsibilities will include oversight for all operations of the division with the exception of the research and development group. He will have comprehensive responsibilities for OEM and dealer sales, marketing, technical services, quality, logistics, product development and pricing, finance, and customer service.

Bayer Announces New Area T&O Sales Managers

Environmental Science, a business unit within the Crop Science division of Bayer, has made four staffing appointments within its turf & ornamentals business: Clay Breazeale, area sales manager for North Carolina and South Carolina; Eric Skorich, area sales manager for Ohio, Kentucky and Southern Indiana; Cameron Smith, area sales manager for southern California, Arizona and Nevada; Snelsire, area sales manager for Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia.

Prescription Landscape Acquires Arteka Outdoor Services

Prescription Landscape recently acquired Arteka Outdoor Services from Arteka Companies, LLC. Arteka Outdoor Services is a specialty landscape service provider for select homeowner associations (HOA) and premium sites in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and the greater metropolitan markets. Ryan Foudray, CEO of Prescription, said the purchase strengthens his firm’s position in the HOA market.

Stewart Hanson, Arteka president and CEO, said he will refocus Arteka Companies on the rapidly expanding Arteka Landscape Construction Service business in existing and new markets.

