Register for NALP’s Renewal & Remembrance, Legislative Events

If you haven’t signed up to participate in The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Renewal and Remembrance and Legislative Days on the Hill events set July 16-18, in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, you better do so now. Space is limited. Legislative Days on the Hill is free and is open to all industry professionals; Renewal & Remembrance is open to NALP members.

OPEI Reminds Power Equipment Users – ‘Look Before You Pump’

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute issued a statement in response to the announcement of Growth Energy’s million dollar advertising campaign, promoting the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act (S. 517), which encourages year-round sales of E15 or gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol: OPEI reminds power equipment users of its consumer protection and education program, Look Before You Pump, which urges consumers to be aware of the ethanol content in fuel at gasoline filling stations and to choose the appropriate fuel for their equipment or vehicle. The program also reminds consumers that it is illegal to use fuels with greater than ten percent ethanol in outdoor power equipment. Consumers should read their owner’s manual for fueling guidance and direction.

Senske Lawn & Tree Company Acquires Turf’s Up!

Senske Lawn & Tree Care recently acquired Turf’s Up!, Inc., a lawn and tree care provider based in Lake Stevens, Washington. Dave Zimmerman established Turf’s Up! in 1987. Effective immediately, those customers will be serviced by the Washington Tree and Lawn Care division of Senske Lawn & Tree Care, located in Shoreline, Washington, reported Senske President Chris Senske, who added “we continuously look to merge with high-quality companies who share our goals, principles and culture and I believe we found the perfect fit with Turf’s Up!.”

NALP Partners with Houzz

NALP has partnered with Houzz, an online community of over 40 million monthly users searching for guidance and inspiration on interior design, landscape design and home improvement. NALP members can participate in the Houzz Trade Program which provides special pricing on thousands of products, a dedicated customer service team, and a unique rewards program. Members will be able to receive special assistance in setting up their profile on Houzz. NALP will host the People’s Choice Awards on Houzz several times throughout the year featuring some of NALP’s Awards of Excellence winning projects, and website visitors will vote on their favorites. Also, NALP members can now add the National Association of Landscape Professionals Badge to their Houzz profile.

RCI Acquires Greenscape Grounds Management

Rotolo Consultants (“RCI”) recently acquired Greenscape Grounds Management, a commercial landscape maintenance company with operations in Lafayette and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Greenscape Grounds Management owner, Brad Breaux, and his brother, Ross Breaux, will continue in management roles with RCI. Keith Rotolo, president and CEO of RCI, said, “The acquisition of Greenscape is in line with our goal of expanding RCI via not only organic growth but also through the selective acquisition of quality companies.”

IrriGreen Technology Extends Smart Control to Sprinklers

IrriGreen was recently awarded a U.S. patent for the IrriGreen Genius Irrigation System, which covers IrriGreen’s software algorithm. The software digitally controls the spray position and direction, watering distance and rotational speed of IrriGreen’s smart sprinkler heads. “Just as inkjet printers spray ink in controlled patterns on a page, IrriGreen Genius Sprinklers “print” water in precise patterns that match the shape of the lawn,” said Gary Klinefelter, founder and chief executive officer, IrriGreen, Inc.

NHLA Director Ivan Giraldo Recognized by EY as Entrepreneur Of The Year

Ivan Giraldo, director of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance and president of Clean Scapes, has been awarded the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the Service category in Central Texas. Founded in 2005, Clean Scapes, is an award-winning full commercial landscape company based in Austin, Texas. Giraldo’s leadership has permitted him to advance in the industry, allowing him to increasingly provide opportunities for his workers to grow within the company. As a Central Texas award winner, Giraldo is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program.

Register Now for September NALP Leadership Academy

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is partnering with Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business to offer a leadership certificate course, designed just for landscape and lawn care professionals, which will be held Sept. 10 – 13. Participants will engage in a one-of-a-kind curriculum, which builds foundational executive leadership skills for industry professionals, delivered by a world-class faculty. The application deadline is July 15.

Advanced Turf Solutions Acquires Tri-Turf in Michigan

Advanced Turf Solutions has acquired Michigan area distributor, Tri-Turf with locations in Traverse City and Grand Ledge. The acquisition will expand Advanced Turf’s service area to include Michigan, in addition to its 10-state territory. All Advanced Turf Solutions core product lines and brands will be available to these new customers. “I will be retiring after leading Tri-Turf for over 36 years,” said Tom Reed, Sr., Tri-Turf president. “Our company culture is about selling with integrity and offering quality products and exceptional service. Advanced Turf Solutions shares these values.” The transaction is expected to close at the end of June.

Takeuchi-US Promotes David Pearson to Director of Ops

Takeuchi-US, a leader in compact equipment, has promoted David Pearson as the director of operations – whole goods, effective immediately. Pearson most recently held the position of inside sales manager. Pearson has been with Takeuchi for over 30 years, starting out part-time while in high school. In 1985, he transitioned to a full-time position working with machine inventory and parts shipping.

Bayer Environmental Science Adds to T&O Business Team

Bayer Environmental Science recently announced four staffing appointments within its turf & ornamentals business:

Patrick Burgess, PhD, field development representative in the northeastern United States. Burgess most recently served as a researcher at Rutgers University, specializing in plant stress physiology, and as an instructor for the Rutgers Professional Golf Turf Management School.

Mark Clodfelter, insecticide product manager will lead strategic planning across the Bayer insecticides portfolio, including forecasting and inventory management for the insecticides business, life cycle management strategy, product launch planning and support, and business development.

Bob Froelich, joins the Bayer team as ornamental specialist, with more than 25 years of experience in the horticulture industry. In his new role, Froelich will help build relationships between Bayer, its customers and its distributors in the Production Ornamentals market.

Chad Hauth, area sales manager, is responsible for cultivating relationships with Bayer customers and distributor partners in Illinois, northern Indiana and southern Wisconsin. Hauth most recently served as territory specialist with Growing Solutions, and his previous experience includes technical specialist with The SePRO Corporation as well as various rolls with Harrell’s, including territory manager and sales representative.

