Ruppert Adds Software Development Team

Ruppert Landscape has added a software development team within the company’s IT department. Emil Saweros, a 6-year Ruppert employee with more than 20 years of combined IT experience, will lead the team that also includes Melanie Halsey, Luke Ardizzone and Jordan Marshall.

Aqua-Yield and Harmony Brands Enter into Joint Agreement

Nano-technology-based fertilizer supplier Aqua-Yield and turfgrass supplier Harmony Brands, have announced a promotional partnership. Under the agreement, Aqua-Yield will have direct access to sell its fertilizer to Harmony growers across the United States. The promotional partnership ultimately means turfgrass with less inputs; less water, less fertilizer and an end product that is much more environmentally friendly. The turfgrass, supplied to and then distributed by Harmony, will ultimately find its way to our nation’s largest and best-known retailers, including; Home Depot, Lowe’s and WalMart, claims a release announcing the agreement.

Rotolo Acquires Greenscape Grounds Management

Rotolo Consultants (RCI) recently acquired Greenscape Grounds Management, a commercial landscape maintenance company with operations in Lafayette and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Greenscape Grounds Management owner, Brad Breaux, and his brother, Ross Breaux, will continue in management roles with RCI. Brad Breaux said, “We are thrilled to join RCI for our next chapter of growth. RCI brings additional expertise and resources to help us expand our scope of services to new and existing clients in Lafayette and Lake Charles.”

Arborjet College Scholarship Program Deadline is June 30

Arborjet reminds graduating high school seniors that the deadline for its annual Taking Root College Scholarship Program must be postmarked by June 30. Arborjet is accepting applications for its annual program from students who plan to pursue a career in arboriculture or a related field. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship program will award 10 graduating high school seniors each with a $1,000 scholarship to pursue full-time studies in forestry, plant sciences, horticulture, entomology, environmental science or a related major at an accredited two- or four-year college.

Kawasaki Motors Teams with Pro Wrestler Steve Austin

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announced an advertising campaign with Hall of Fame Wrestler Steve Austin to follow the introduction of the all-new MULE PRO-FXR side x side. Austin, a television and movie personality and creator of the hit show “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” has been working with KMC since 2015. He will host commercials primarily featuring the MULE PRO-FXR model, and showcasing the full line up of MULE side by sides. He will also be the face of technical videos highlighting the benefits of the MULE vehicles, and showing just how Kawasaki “strong” they are, alongside Kawasaki chief product developers.

CASE Construction Celebrates 175th Birthday

CASE Construction Equipment celebrated the CASE brand’s 175th birthday with a rally and luncheon attended by more than 800 employees in Racine, Wisconsin, as well as local dignitaries, elected officials and a descendant of the Case family. The company was founded in 1842 in nearby Rochester, Wisconsin, as the Racine Threshing Machine Works Company. It evolved into one of the world’s most iconic manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment. Speakers included U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the congressman representing Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district; Richard Tobin, chief executive officer – CNH Industrial; and Kaleb Jerome Case, the great grandson of company founder and Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ Hall of Fame member Jerome Increase (J.I.) Case.

U.S. Regulators OK Dow Chemical, DuPont Merger

The $62 billion merger of chemical giants DuPont Co. and Dow Chemical Co. has been approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, reported the Indianapolis Business Journal June 15. The Justice Department said Thursday it would approve the deal as long as the companies sell off some herbicide and chemical units to preserve competition. Those sales are already in the works.

Makita Adds Spanish-Language Content to Website

Makita U.S.A., Inc. re-launched its website with an option to view content in Spanish. The new feature, which can be activated with a single mouse click, shows a range of makitatools.com content in Spanish including product data, service options, warranty information, promotions, select videos, and more.

Coxreels Introduces Updates for SLPL Spring-Driven Models

Coxreels has introduced a product enhancement to the spring-driven 1¼- and 1½-inch SLPL models. Prior to this update, these models of the SLPL came standard with Coxreels’ aluminum inline swivel. The company has eliminated the aluminum inline swivel on five SLPL models (725, 750, 825, 835, and 850) and incorporated a nickel-plated steel inline swivel (from the 1185-Series). The axle plumbing in both standard carbon steel models and optional stainless steel models was upgraded as well.

Minnesota United FC Announces Toro as Official Turf Equipment and Irrigation Partner

Minnesota United has selected Bloomington-based Toro as the official partner of turf equipment and irrigation. The irrigation system will utilize T7 Series rotors and be managed by Toro’s Sentinel central control system. As the stadium moves towards completion, Toro will work with the Minnesota United to select the proper mowing and turf cultivation equipment for the unique challenges of maintaining a stadium playing surface.

GreenCare for Troops Celebrates 11 Years of Service

Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops initiative, which celebrates its 11th year in 2017, provides basic lawn and landscape services for military families with a deployed service member and post-9/11 veterans with a service-connected disability. Since the program’s inception in 2006, more than 11,000 military families and veteran and 6,000 green industry professionals have registered to receive or provide these services. In total, volunteers donated lawn care and landscape services valued at $1 million in 2016. Nufarm has been the platinum partner for the last two years.

