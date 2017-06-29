Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Monstanto Sues to Keep Glyphosate Off List of Carcinogens in California

Monsanto has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent glyphosate, the main ingredient in its Roundup herbicide, from being added to the state’s list of known carcinogens, reports Reuters. The seed and agrochemicals company said it filed the suit against the state’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment and the agency’s acting director, Lauren Zeise, in California state court. California law requires the state to keep a list of cancer-causing chemicals to inform residents of their risks. OEHHA said in September that it planned to add glyphosate to the list after the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified it as a probable human carcinogen last March. Monsanto has disputed assessment, citing decades of studies deeming glyphosate safe, including a 2007 study by OEHHA that concluded the chemical was unlikely to cause cancer. The company sued California’s OEHHA to stop the listing, but last week the California Supreme Court rejected Monsanto’s request for a stay.

New Study: Florida Green Industry Pumps Billions into State Economy

Florida’s nursery and landscape industry generates $21.08 billion in total output sales and more than 232,000 jobs, says an economic impact study conducted by the University of Florida/IFAS on behalf of the Florida, Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association. Florida’s nursery and landscape industry created 28,000 jobs between 2010 and 2015 and directly employs a statewide workforce of 232,650 people.

Hardscape North America Sets Free Contractor Briefings

Organizers of the GIE+EXPO 2017 have planned free Contractor Briefing sessions to be held during the 2017 Hardscape North America. Topics will include OSHA and Silica, as well as a wide range of profit-boosting tips from recognized industry experts. These 20-minute briefings will take place Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20 in the trade show floor classroom located directly behind the ICPI Booth (#20010) on the trade show floor.

Heart Attack Claims J.J. Mauget President, CEO Nathan Dodds

J.J. Mauget Company has announced the unexpected death of Nathan (Nate) E. Dodds, its president and CEO. Dodds suffered a massive heart attack earlier this month on June 14. Nate, joined his father, Dale I. Dodds, and younger brother, Charlie Dodds, at Mauget 35 years ago. When Nate’s father, Dale, passed away 20 years ago, Nate took over as president and CEO. The family-owned and operated business has considered everyone that has ever worked at Mauget as part of the extended Dodds family. Nate’s daughter, Kellie E. Dodds, has accepted the position of president and general manager of the J.J. Mauget Company.

More H-2B Visas to be Issued in Late July

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly has decided to issue a “limited number” of seasonal guest worker visas, the department announced June 21, though they still don’t have a total and won’t begin to issue them until late July. The move offers a small amount of relief to seasonal businesses such as landscapers, summer resorts and seafood processors who have come to rely on foreign workers and who say they will be devastated without them. But the department said the authority granted by Congress came so late that it’s likely the number they issue will be relatively small, and probably far less than the approximately 70,000 visas Kelly could issue, reports The Washington Times.

Hunter Industries Enters New Market with Purchase of DDI

Hunter Industries, based here, recently acquired Dispensing Dynamics International (DDI), headquartered in City of Industry, California. DDI specializes in the development of unique dispensing solutions for towel, tissue, wiper, napkin and air care products. The acquisition allows Hunter to diversify its business operations and grow its customer base while working with familiar materials and processes.

Excel Industries Lays Off 270 Employees

Excel Industries, which makes zero-turn riding lawn mowers under the Hustler Turf and BigDog names, notified 270 employees June 22 that they were being laid off as part of the company’s reconfiguration and workforce reduction. The company released the following statement: “The streamlining in Excel’s production facility follows three years of unprecedented growth as the company more than doubled in size. While marketplace demand for the company’s turf care products continues to increase, the pace has normalized in 2017. Excel continues to grow at a modest pace, though the overall market for turf care products is flat or down in part due to adverse weather and economic conditions in many parts of the country.”

Davey Tree Promotes John Tokarczyk to Operations Manager

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted John Tokarczyk to operations manager. Tokarczyk will serve as operations manager for Davey’s DTE Energy accounts in Michigan and NIPSCO accounts in Indiana. He started with Davey as a journeyman in utility services and held positions of increasing responsibility before being promoted to general foreman in 2010. In 2012, he was promoted to production manager and then in 2013 was promoted to area manager.

Arborjet Names Matt Andrus Horticulture Technical Specialist

Matt Andrus has taken on a new appointment as Horticulture Technical Specialist for Arborjet Inc., based here. In his new role, Andrus will be responsible for helping to conduct research studies, promoting sales and providing consultations. Prior to his roles at Arborjet, Matt was the head propagator and manager of six large greenhouses. In addition to traditional greenhouse culture, Matt also started a “rooftop garden” business and teaches public and private classes about various cultivation techniques. Arborjet’s mission is to develop the most effective formulations and delivery systems in plant health care.

CASE Dealer Donates Track Loaders for Detroit Cleanup

CASE Construction Equipment dealer Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., donated the use of two TR310 compact track loaders with grapple buckets to Team Rubicon for Operation Joe Louis—an urban blight response project in Detroit, Michigan. Team Rubicon has worked in partnership with the City of Detroit’s Motor City Make-Over event—an annual citywide volunteer cleanup and beautification initiative—and Herman Kiefer Development LLC, to clean up the Herman Kiefer Hospital complex and neighborhood by conducting damage assessments, debris management and home repairs in the area. Team Rubicon brought in more than 100 volunteers.

