Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Doosan Bobcat Completes West Fargo Headquarters Expansion

Doosan Bobcat North America has completed a $9.5 million company headquarters expansion in West Fargo, North Dakota. The expansion doubles the square footage and employee capacity of the original headquarters building – built in 2000 – bringing together teams who handle company administration, and manage sales and marketing and product development, for both Doosan and Bobcat brands.

New STIHL Backpack Battery Released

The STIHL AR 2000 backpack battery, part of the innovative STIHL Lightning Battery System products, is compatible with all battery products in the STIHL AP Series. The battery’s run time allows users to work up to 11 hours on one charge depending on the product being used. As the replacement to the STIHL AR 900 backpack battery, the AR 2000 offers built-in sensors and microprocessors that monitor temperature and automatically shut down the battery if it overheats.

Patent for the Software Technology Granted to Irrigreen

IrriGreen, Inc. announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent for the IrriGreen Genius Irrigation System. The patent (US 9,643,196 B2) covers IrriGreen’s software algorithm. The software digitally controls the spray position and direction, watering distance, and rotational speed of IrriGreen’s smart sprinkler heads.

BioSafe Announces Availability of AXXE Organic Herbicide in Canada

BioSafe Systems has announced the availability of AXXE herbicide for agricultural, greenhouse/nursery, interiorscape, municipal, turf and landscape use across Canada. AXXE is organic compliant and a reduced-risk, non-selective herbicide that provides rapid burn down to a variety of grasses and weeds as well as moss, liverwort and algae within hours of application. The non-residual chemistry breaks down within a few days, yet provides over 4 weeks of broad-spectrum control.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art selects Infinity Canopy as a part of its annual Roof Garden Exhibition

An innovative new type of shade canopy has been selected by New York’s renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year’s roof garden commission, The Theater of Disappearance by the Argentinian artist Adrián Villar Rojas. The Infinity Canopy provides shade in newly created bar area housed under a pergola that was specially designed for this site-specific installation. The Theater of Disappearance opened to the public on April 14, and will be on view until October 29, weather permitting.

Evergreen Partners Joins Forces With SiteOne

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Evergreen Partners. Started in 2007, Evergreen has two locations in Raleigh and Myrtle Beach is a distributor of nursery material. The acquisition of Evergreen Partners allows SiteOne to expand its existing Raleigh footprint and provides SiteOne with its first nursery wholesale location in the Myrtle Beach, area.

Read last week’s industry news: CASE Dealer Equips Team Rubicon with Excavators