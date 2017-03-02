Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Altoz Expands District Manager’s Sales Territory

Mower manufacturer Altoz recently District Sales Manager Steve Goodman’s sales territory to include southern Alabama and southern Georgia in addition to Florida. Prior to joining the Altoz sales team in 2015, Goodman was the Territory Sales & Service Manager for Power Distributors.

Gravely Announces Yamaha-Sponsored Test Ride and Win Contest

Beginning in March and continuing through May 2017, Gravely will give landscapers the chance to win one of two Pro-Turn 460s through the Test Ride and Win Contest, sponsored by Yamaha. To enter the contest, landscapers should visit their local Gravely dealer and test drive a Gravely Pro-Turn 200 or 400 between March 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017. Once the landscaper finishes the demo, he/she will receive a code from the dealer. A total of two Pro-Turn 460’s valued at $13,499 each will be given away during the sweepstakes.

Toro’s New Rewards Program for Landscape Pros

Toro’s new Toro Parts & Accessories Rewards Program allows landscape contractors to earn rewards by purchasing Toro Genuine Parts and accessories. The rewards program is managed through a website that can be accessed by smartphone, tablet or computer. Landscape contractors will earn two points for every dollar purchased, and record their points by uploading a picture of their receipt to their account. The website records the part numbers and quantities shown on the receipt and then assigns the appropriate point value from the purchase, which is then available in the landscape contractor’s account.

JCB Partners with Williams Martini Formula One Racing

JCB is partnering with Williams Martini Racing ahead of the 2017 season to promote its brand around the world. As part of the partnership agreement, JCB branding will appear on the Williams Mercedes FW40 chassis and rear-wing end plate from the start of the 2017 season. JCB will also feature on drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll’s race suits and helmets, and, from the British Grand Prix onwards, all trackside personnel team kits. The popularity of Formula One around the globe offers JCB a great opportunity to promote its brand to both new and existing customers and drive sales.

OPEAA Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Directors

The Outdoor Power Equipment Aftermarket Association at its 31st Annual Meeting here announced its 2017-2018 Officers and Board of Directors. OPEAA officers for 2017 are:

President: Scott Harris, Blount International.

Vice President: Sue Chaney, K-C Sales Co.

Secretary/Treasurer: Britton Harold, Husqvarna.

Members of the OPEAA Board of Directors are: John Bauersfeld, Stens Corporation; Alyssa Dennis, NGK Spark Plugs; Donny Desjarlais, RBI Corporation; Kurt Hayes, MTD Products (Arnold); Chris Roessler, Rotary Corporation; and Walter Rieck, Prime Line.

Club Car Offers New Fit-to-Task Utility Vehicles

Club Car is offering its new series of Fit-to-Task Vehicles. Each vehicle arrives configured with the equipment needed for a specific application based on an analysis of global buying patterns for cars used for that intended job. The vehicles slash costs, speed productivity and simplify ordering. And they help users switch from expensive full-size vehicles to inexpensive utility vehicles. Among the Fit-to-Task vehicles – available with gasoline or electric powertrains – being introduced soon will be:

Facilities-Engineering Vehicles with Van Boxes

Grounds Maintenance Vehicles (Including a big & tall model)

Refuse Removal Vehicles (Including a high-dump model)

Snow Removal Vehicles

People Movers

Long-bed 4x4s and more

IEDAUsed.com Connects Equipment Buyers with Used Equipment Dealers

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association redesigned IEDAUsed.com site, making it easier and safer to shop for quality used equipment from the most respected and trustworthy sources. IEDAUsed.com houses the current used equipment inventory of more than 130 IEDA members worldwide. Buyers can search for equipment by category, manufacturer or location. Visitors can also put IEDA members to work for them with the sites’ “Want to Buy” feature. This allows buyers to specify exactly what they are searching for and have IEDA members help them track that machine down.

