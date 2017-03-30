Photo composite includes an image of the At the Hudson's Edge: Beacon's Long Dock a Resilient Riverfront Park, designed by Reed Hilderbrand LLC, which received a 2015 ASLA Award of Excellence in the General Design Category. Photo: James Ewing Photography/ASLA

Just Launched by ASLA: Your Land, a Magazine Supplement for Kids

Landscape Architecture Magazine, the monthly magazine of the American Society of Landscape Architects, has just launched Your Land, a special print supplement for young readers. Your Land is a one-time publication produced in response to a rising interest among ASLA members to introduce the profession of landscape architecture to students from grade school through high school.

Steven Hohl to be Named ASIC Fellow

Irrigation Consultant Steven Hohl, Principal at Water Concern LTD., Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, joins the ranks of American Society of Irrigation Consultants Fellows. The induction ceremony will be in conjunction with the 2017 ASIC Awards Banquet, April 25, in Seattle, Washington. Hohl enrolled as one of the first students in the Irrigation Science Program at Cal Poly, Pomona. Upon graduation, he began his career in irrigation and has since stayed focused on his goal of having a positive impact on his chosen industry.

ASLA Celebrates World Landscape Architecture Month

This April the American Society of Landscape Architects will celebrate World Landscape Architecture Month by highlighting the work of its members, chapter by chapter. Starting on April 1, for the next 49 days, a different chapter will take over ASLA’s Instagram each day to show the best of the profession from around the country. ASLA encourages others to post pictures of their favorite landscape architect-designed spaces with a card that reads, “This is Landscape Architecture,” tagged #WLAM2017, on social media. Anyone can download a “This is Landscape Architecture” card online or find one in the April issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine.

H-2B Fly-In Announced for April 26

NALP and other members of the H-2B Workforce Coalition have announced a fly-in that will occur on April 26. The timing corresponds with the deadline for Congress to adopt a 2017 budget. Currently, the federal government is operating under a continuing resolution that extended 2016 budget allocations until April 28. If Congress fails to act prior to that date, the federal government would be forced to shut down.

SePRO to Market Zio, a New Biological Fungicide for T&O

AgBiome announced the EPA approval of Zio fungicide. SePRO will market this new biological fungicide, developed by AgBiome Inc. “SePRO’s knowledge of the turf and ornamental market and expertise in commercializing products make them the perfect partner to bring our first product to these markets” says Ted Piatt, Sales Director at AgBiome Innovations. Zio effectively controls economically important and problematic pathogens. This novel fungicide has multiple modes of action, no special storage requirements, and is OMRI-listed.

KIOTI Donates Tractor with Loader to Veteran’s Farm of North Carolina

KIOTI recently donated a DK5510 HS utility tractor equipped with KL5510 front end loader to the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA for the exclusive use of the Veteran’s Farm of North Carolina Inc.. Local veterans with an interest in agriculture will use the equipment to operate their own farms. The Veteran’s Farm of North Carolina provides temporary housing and training for soldiers transitioning out of the military with a career interest in agriculture.

Stay Green Team Completes 10-Week Irrigation Training Program

Twenty-five members of the Stay Green Inc. team from all over Southern California recently completed a 10-week irrigation training program focusing on water use efficiency and maximizing the benefits of state-of-the-art irrigation control systems. Toni Monzon an irrigation expert, led the training, led the training. Monzon, of the Bilingual Training Institute, said much of the focus was on troubleshooting and fine-tuning irrigation systems to ensure the proper water pressure, flow and volume are delivered to the landscape.

STIHL Inc. Announces Sponsorship of Team Rubicon

STIHL Inc. is supplying power equipment and funding to support the mission of Team Rubicon, which unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon has long used STIHL equipment in its missions in disaster zones. Team Rubicon volunteers have been trained to properly use a range of STIHL chain saw models.

LawnStarter Report: Top Places Where People Care Most About Lawn Care

A LawnStarter analysis of Google Trends data from March 2012 to March 2017 shows the combined area of Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo in Iowa led all U.S. metro regions in Google searches for the term “lawn care” during the five-year period. In the LawnStarter analysis, all seven regions with the highest degree of search interest in “lawn care” are in the Midwest.

The 2017 Green Industry Benchmark Report Released by HindSite

For this year’s Green Industry Bench Report, HindSite Software received responses from over 250 professionals. Eight-seven percent said labor force was their biggest challenge. Responses ranked the most profitable services with design/build leading the way followed by irrigation and mowing services. Hindsite compiled the data from these responses into nearly 60 pages of critical industry insight that include over 60 graphs, charts and visuals. You can view and download the full report online.

GreenCare and SnowCare Volunteers Wanted

If you register to be a GreenCare or SnowCare for Troops volunteer with Project EverGreen by April 30, 2017 and agree to help at least one family in your area, you will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Home Depot gift card. Program volunteers provide basic lawn and landscape services and/or snow removal, free of charge to families of deployed military personnel, and post 9/11 veterans with service-connected injuries or disabilities.

This Sunday: STIHL Extreme Sports Block on NBC Sports

The STIHL Extreme Sports Block airs this Sunday, April 2nd, on NBC Sports Network. Here is the lineup of events:

3:30-4:30 p.m. EST — STIHL National Championship Air Race presented by Reno-Tahoe USA

4:30-5:30 p.m. EST — STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championships

5:30-6:30 p.m. EST — Super Boat World Championships presented by STIHL

EnP to Market Foliar-Pak Brand Nationally

Beginning this summer, EnP will market its Foliar-Pak brand of fertilizers nationally and retire the EnP Turf brand. EnP Turf customers will notice new packaging, new product names, and even some new products in the line. The Illinois-based company manufactures specialty fertilizers for the turf and ornamental market. The Foliar-Pak brand has been sold in the Midwest and Long Island, New York.

NaturaLawn of America Announces Locations in Louisville & Lexington

NaturaLawn of America is now serving the Louisville area (Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties) and Lexington area (Franklin, Woodford, Jessamine, Fayette and Clark counties). For over 30 years, the company has provided natural and organic-based lawn care service to over 80,000 homes across the country. Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, NaturaLawn is a national franchise currently with 85 locations in 23 states.

