Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

NCNLA Announces Annual Scholarship Programs for 2017

The North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association has a Scholarship Program that identifies and rewards horticulture students who exemplify scholastic aptitude, positive attitude and industry potential. All applications must be received in the NCNLA office no later than June 30, 2017. NCNLA currently offers two annual scholarship programs:

Larry D. Edwards Memorial Scholarship – The Larry D. Edwards Memorial Scholarship was created in 2016 in memory of the founder of Turtle Creek Nursery in Davidson, NC. This opportunity is for students enrolled in 2 or 4-year horticulture programs in North Carolina to receive education financial assistance.

– The Larry D. Edwards Memorial Scholarship was created in 2016 in memory of the founder of Turtle Creek Nursery in Davidson, NC. This opportunity is for students enrolled in 2 or 4-year horticulture programs in North Carolina to receive education financial assistance. Robert Cagle Memorial Scholarship – The Robert Cagle Memorial Scholarship was established in 2016 in memory of the founder of Greenthumb Nursery in Ether, NC. The Cagle Scholarship is awarded to 2 or 4-year students in North Carolina who have earned the Certified Young Plant Professional certification.

Former Head of STIHL Hans Peter Stihl Celebrates 85th Birthday

Hans Peter Stihl, general partner of STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG and honorary chairman of the STIHL Advisory and Supervisory Boards celebrated his 85th birthday on April 18. Under his stewardship, STIHL grew into a successful international group. Even today at 85, Stihl is still very present in the company. He comes to the office every day, which he still shares with his sister Eva, and goes to the STIHL cafeteria for lunch. Stihl remains firmly committed to the company his father founded more than 90 years ago.

Read more: Fond Memory of the Gift of a STIHL Chain Bar

New NALP Board of Directors Took Office May 1

The National Association of Landscape Professional’s new Board of Directors takes office on May 1. Jon Cundiff, Landscape Industry Certified, president of Weed Man, Kansas City, will serve as the president of the association. Cundiff was also president of the legacy organization, PLCAA. NALP is now accepting applications for members of the 2018-2019 Board of Directors. The entire list of board members can be found on the NALP website.

LawnStarter Releases GPS Mapping

LawnStarter has announced GPS-informed job matching algorithm . The least-profitable part of lawn care is driving between properties, so LawnStarter’s GPS-informed job matching algorithm has the ability to match service providers with lawn care jobs that align with their existing routes.

GIE+EXPO 2017 Registration is Now Open

Registration is now open for GIE+EXPO 2017 and aiming for another record-setting year. The annual tradeshow is set for October 18-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville and registration is available online.

TPI Announces Jim Novak’s Retirement

After more than a decade of dedicated service, Jim Novak, communications manager of Turfgrass Producers International, has announced his retirement effective May 31st. During his tenure with TPI, Novak created a series of educational brochures on lawn care, drafted numerous articles for trade publications on the benefits of natural grass, handled press releases, created presentations for TPI’s conferences and conventions, provided speechwriting and copywriting support, created and produced video presentations and introduced TPI’s e-newsletter.

Read last week’s industry news: Hustler Turf Enters Utility Vehicle Market