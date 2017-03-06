As the remaining (second half) petitions for H-2B nonimmigrant seasonal workers are quickly being allocated, advocates for H-2B and the so-called “returning worker” exemption are calling on fellow industry members to meet them in the nation’s capital on March 14 and plead their case to their respective senators and representatives.

H-2B supporters are urged to arrive Monday, March 13, so they can gather in the Capitol building (room number to be shared soon) Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 a.m. for an important briefing and comments from several members of Congress. At 9 a.m., participants in the H-2B Fly-in will separate into groups to attend pre-arranged meetings with their respective senators and representatives.

Again this winter, Turf magazine has heard about delays and other administrative complications involving both the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, now operating under an interim director, and the Department of Labor. These snafus are causing many small business owners to miss important deadlines, threatening to delay or, even worse, not receive their H-2B workers.

“These hill visits are the most efficient way to be heard and to put a face on the H-2B crisis. I urge each of you to come and bring any interested parties to this visit,” says Patrick Wilson of Practical Employee Solutions in Frisco, Texas. “We must have a show of force in order to get the permanent change we so desperately need. Let’s not keep doing this year after year — we need to fix this problem once and for all or it will be back again next year.

To learn more about the H-2B Fly-in or to set up meetings with your elected federal officials on March 14, email Patrick Wilson at pwilson@pesuas.com.