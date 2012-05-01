Water features can be the focal point of any garden, and can upgrade an existing garden to a true outdoor tranquility space. A water feature can consist of fountains, pools, ponds, waterfalls, streams and more, and can range in size and style to fit any homeowner’s yard and budget.

In today’s economy, outdoor living upgrades are becoming more popular as people are finding it more cost-effective to invest in their properties than to spend that money on a vacation. And, water features can offer an easy solution to your clients looking for something a little different.

A simple fountain added to a landscape bed can transform an outdoor area into a stunning landscape. These generally require no construction and utilize pumps to keep water recirculating. For your clients looking for larger projects, you can consider a koi pond or a larger body of water, such as a pond or pool or waterfall.

Of course, just like any other aspect of a landscaped area, the next step is maintaining these features. Aquatic weed and algae control is a must to keep these spaces looking great and odor-free.

