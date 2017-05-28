Introducing a garden into a client’s yard can be a risky suggestion, especially since, according to www.realtor.com, many people are seeking low-maintenance landscaping. But container gardening, especially with edibles, can fulfill the desire to eat healthfully and cultivate their own plants without a full-fledged garden. Here are a few edibles that do well in containers.

1. Lettuce

Lettuce is easy to grow and the variation in foliage texture is a highlight. Planting a variety of types promises varied color and texture, and an expanded season of harvest, according to American Nurseryman. It’s impressive when tucked in among flowering perennials in mixed container arrangements.

2. Tomato

Better Homes & Gardens suggests the Beefsteak, Cherry Elite, Cherry Express, Cherry Gold and Sweet Chelsea varieties. Prune to a single stem and train it up a stake, the magazine says. Pinch out new shoots that arise in the notch where a leaf meets the main stem.

3. Swiss chard

Swiss chard (Beta vulgaris subsp. cicla) holds much of its attraction in its colorful stems, ranging from purple to red and pink, yellow and orange. Both the stalks and leaves of Swiss chard are edible and will do well in containers, American Nurseryman says.

4. Onion

According to Better Homes and Gardens, onion (Allium cepa) varieties Burpee Sweet Spanish, Egyptian Walking, New York Early, Red Baron and Walla Walla Sweet are good choices. Onion flowers can be attractive, but produce inferior harvests, the magazine says.

5. Cabbage

Cabbage (Brassica oleracea var. capitate) is a cool-season veggie that’s grown as an annual, according to American Nurseryman. The plants form beautiful, rose-like foliage clusters that stand out in decorative containers.

6. Chives

Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) are a good choice for containers, but also consider green (or bunching) onions, Better Homes & Gardens says, which produce small bulbs, edible leaves and a less intense onion flavor.