VOLT

The VOLT elevator path & flood light is a new extended-height version and ideal for any application where a wide, diffuse, soft-edged beam is required. The 12 volt fixture was designed to be adjustable for paths, garden beds and uplighting walls. Constructed from brass, the company also offers a lifetime warranty.

Kichler

The Beacon Square is constructed with Kichler’s Climates material to withstand the outdoor elements such as UV rays and saltwater. The fixtures have clear, hammered glass and Olde Bronze finish and a six-year warranty.

BlissLights, Inc.

BlissLight’s Spright can be exposed to outdoor elements but not submerged in water. The operating temperature is -15 degrees F up to 90 degrees F. The patented multiphase diffractive holographic optics and light projections are in green, blue and red laser colors. The light projection covers 900 square feet.

Cambridge

Each 5mm iluma light strip is designed to blend into most composite, vinyl, aluminum and wood railing and for use with Cambridge Walls and Outdoor Living Room Components. The pre-made light strip comes in 3-inch and 6-inch lengths with bulbs strategically placed for optimal lighting.

CAST Lighting

CAST Lighting’s Craftsman Series Ground Light comes in three models that are made of solid sand-cast bronze, sealed LEDs and fixed optics with a selection of lumen levels. They can be used as a replacement for PAR 36 Halogen Lamps and have shrouding and glare control.

Progress Lighting

The Pier 33 outdoor hanging and wall lantern collection from Progress Lighting feature coastal undertones mixed with an industrial design. LED and incandescent options comprise a die-cast frame. The lights have a black finish with clear, seeded glass.

ClaroLux

The ControlScape Single Relay Astronomical Landscape Lighting Timer Module can turn off and on the lighting system accurately based on sunrise and sunset. It can control any AC powered device up to 15 amps. The device calculates sunrise and sunset daily and adjusts for Daylight Savings. A lithium battery backup has a 10-year life for the timer.

Otterbine Barebo Inc.

Otterbine’s Par 64 is a part of the Fountain Glo light systems. Each system consists of two lights that are mounted to the outside perimeter of the float producing 38,800 lumens per set, with bulb life exceeding 4,000 hours. Manufactured of nickel-plated copper and naval brass with stainless steel hardware, the system is corrosive resistant in both freshwater and saltwater applications.

WAC Lighting

The 3-inch Inground 120 volt light from WAC Lighting has an adjustable beam angle and brightness control. The fixture is protected from temporary immersion under water and comes made with solid die-cast brass or corrosion-resistant cast aluminum. Also available with a concrete pour kit, it has a drive over limit of up to 4,500 pounds.

Universal Lighting Systems

The AF2300WB Area Flood Light from Universal Lighting Systems is made of cast brass and has a heat resistant glass lens. The silicone gasket and stainless steel screws provide a weather-tight seal. A low-voltage transformer and wire connectors are not included, but required for installation and usage.

Garden Light LED

The P10 Contemporary Path Light from Garden Light LED is adjustable and can point straight down or up to 50 degrees above the horizontal for a total of 140 degrees of motion. The fixture is engineered, designed and assembled in the United States. The LED technology has high efficacy, which provides lower energy/ power consumption.

FX Luminaire

The MS LED Wall Light is part of the LED line at FX Luminaire. It has changeable filters and is available in a brass or powder coat. The LED fixture is energy efficient and has an average useful life of 50,000 hours, according to the company.

