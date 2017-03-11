Altoz

Altoz offers the TRX for 2017 — the industry’s first tracked zero-turn mower. TRX provides first-of-its-kind patent-pending technology for commercial use on sloped, wet and rough terrain. The TRX will include the option of 61- or 66-inch finish-cut or rough-cut mower decks, Kohler Command Pro EFI 33-hp or Vanguard EFI 37-hp engines. The TRX is shipping to Altoz dealers early spring of 2017.

Ariens introduces the APEX lawn mower built for the prosumer and large-acreage cutter markets. The APEX is packed with premium features like an industry-leading frame and deck sizes available in 48, 52 or 60 inches. The top-tier zero-turn in the Ariens lineup, the APEX incorporates several commercial-grade features like a 10-gauge welded deck that’s 5 ½ inches deep. The APEX also features Ariens’ new self-adjusting belt tensioning technology.

Bad Boy has redesigned its ZT, MZ Magnum & MZ families of mowers for the 2017 season, plus the all new EZ-Ride System on the Outlaw XP. It features an electric blade start and full throttle control. The MZ Magnum comes with three engine options: Kawasaki FR651V, Kohler KT740 and Kohler KT725.

The new BOB-CAT QuickCat 36-inch stand-on mower gives commercial turf care professionals the ability to navigate tight spaces and smaller properties. The new model features a “quick” 7 mph mowing speed and 9 mph transport speed, as well as exclusive Zero-T drive tires for a smooth ride and traction. It has a DuraDeck cutting system and floating deck for cut quality.

Cub Cadet launched its new lineup of commercial zero-turn riding mowers, the PRO Z Series. The PRO Z line’s category-leading features include the only triple-7-gauge deck on the market, available in 54-, 60- and 72-inch cutting widths. The steel cutting deck has three layers of 7-gauge steel, a rolled leading edge and side reinforcements, making it the thickest, strongest steel deck in the industry. The full lineup consists of the PRO Z 100, 500, 700 and 900 Series, designed to meet the needs of different-sized landscape crews.

The BlackHawk series includes 11 models of the BlackHawk and BlackHawk HP. Both models come standard with a foot-operated OCDC (operator controlled discharge chute). The BlackHawk comes equipped with up to 24 horsepower Kawasaki and 25 horsepower Briggs and Stratton engines for a ground speed of up to 9 mph. It features 48-, 54-, and 60-inch deck options with a Parker HTE transmission, providing an extended life with smooth steering. The BlackHawk HP is available with up to 23.5 horsepower Kawasaki and 25 horsepower Kohler EFI engine options and 48-, 54-, and 60-inch decks.

Exmark’s premier Turf Tracer X-Series walk-behind mower delivers increased performance and durability. The patented Enhanced Control System places all vital controls at the operator’s fingertips. The heavy-duty electromagnetic PTO clutch and single-belt deck drive offer increased durability and ease-of-maintenance, the company says. The 52- or 60-inch UltraCut Series 4 cutting decks feature fabricated construction and large-flange cutter housings. Engine options include carbureted gasoline, EFI gasoline and EFI propane configurations.

Ferris added the compact SRS Z1 to its SRS stand-on mower line with the patented “soft-ride” operator platforms with suspension technology. The size of this unit, with cutting decks of 36 and 48 inches, allows it to be used on properties with gates or for tight mowing jobs. The SRS Z1 comes with your choice of a Kawasaki or B&S Vanguard engine. The SRS also features Hydro-Gear ZT-300 transaxles.

The Grasshopper Company expanded its compact, economical V-Series with new Model 227V-EFI, featuring 12cc pump-and-wheel motor transmission; 747-cc Kohler Confidant EFI engines; 5.5-inch, extra-deep decks in 52- and 61-inch cutting widths; large turf-style drive tires and fully cushioned Cordura-covered seats with padded armrests.

Gravely completely redesigned its Pro-Walk commercial walk-behind mower to feature its premium-Factor II Deck, a 10-gauge, all-steel welded deck that comes backed with a lifetime warranty. The Pro-Walk’s new intuitive steering controls offer a shorter learning. Gravely’s new constant-belt tensioning system and the Hydro-Gear ZT-2800 transmission are now standard on the new Pro-Walk that is available in 48-, 52-, 60-inch deck sizes and with Kawasaki engine options.

The Hustler Super S is available in four deck sizes and features Hustler’s signature SmoothTrak steering. The company says the compact stance makes it great for tight spaces and trailering. It moves up to 9-mph and can weigh 990 pounds or 1,130 pounds depending on the deck size. The cutting height can be adjusted from 1.5 inches to 5 inches.

Jacobsen

The HR600 has a cutting capacity of up to 13.8 acres per hour and a 65.2 horsepower Kubota diesel engine and features the InCommand console. Featuring individual hydraulic deck motors with self-lubricating integral bearings, a fully sealed rear axle, and parking brakes integrated into the front wheel motors, the company says operators can save up to 50 hours of annual routine maintenance. The HR600 is the third mower in a new series of wide-area rotary mowers from Jacobsen.

The 652R MOD and 652R EFI MOD QuikTrak mowers are equipped with a 7-gauge 52-inch Mulch on Demand deck, the 652R MOD and 652R EFI MOD stand-ons allow an operator to switch between mulching and side discharging without leaving the mower. The 652R MOD features a commercial-quality V-twin air-cooled engine coupled with a hydrostatic transmission equipped with a 23.5 horsepower engine. The 652R EFI MOD has a EFI V-twin air-cooled, 25.0 horsepower engine.

The gas-powered zero-turn mowers Z400-Series is comprised of three models: the Z411KW-48, Z421KW-54 and Z421KWT-60. All are powered by Kawasaki FS gasoline engines and available with 48-, 54-, or 60-inch decks. Kubota’s K-Lift deck height adjustment system makes for quick cutting height changes, the company says. All three models come equipped with a 6.8-gallon fuel tank.

The Nemesis is a zero-turn that works well in residential and commercial settings. Depending on which Green Lithium Battery size is chosen, the ZTR can complete 1.5 hours of mowing (about 3 acres) or up to 2.5 hours of mowing (about 5 acres). Available in 48- or 52-inch heavy gauge welded aluminum deck, the Nemesis only weighs about 600 pounds and has a 76db noise level.

Scag’s new Patriot zero-turn mower has a 52- or 61-inch deck option. Equipped with a hydro-drive system, the mower can reach speeds up to 10 mph, according to the company. The mower has two independent hydraulic transaxle units with charge pumps and all metal gears. An iso-mounted foot plate and large diameter steering bars were designed for operator comfort.

A full lineup of TITAN HD zero-turn mowers was announced by Toro with three model choices. The platform features an adjustable suspension seat, isolated floor pan design, deck step guide and a 12-volt outlet for operator comfort. According to Toro, the machine’s hydraulics provide a smooth response and minimize maintenance requirements. The decks are made with Toro’s TURBO FORCE and engine options from Toro, Kohler and Kawasaki are available.

The T-Series features 23-, 25- and 30-horsepower Kohler EFI engine options and 36- to 74-inch deck sizes, 10-bushel grass catchers and a range of work attachments and accessories. The T-Series features a splined PTO drive shaft with quick-connect coupler and an electric radiator fan with reversible, self-cleaning action.

Worldlawn’s Venom 52-inch walk-behind or stand-on mower is powered by the Kawasaki FX730V engine (23.5 hp). The Venom features an 8-gauge steel floating deck, dual pumps and Parker Torq wheel motors. The fold-up operator platform give the operator the option of converting the unit to walk-behind and also allows more units on trailers, according to the company.

Wright’s Stander ZK mower has recessed caster wheels that reduce the turning radius of the machine. The compact footprint and shorter length provides improved maneuverability helping with better balance and stability on hills. A larger standing platform for operator’s feet makes it easy to step off and pick up debris. The AERO-CORE deck is available in 52, 61 or 72-inch sizes with either a 25.5 or 27 horsepower engine, and mowing speeds up to 12.5 mph.

