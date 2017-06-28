ASV LLC

The VT-70 compact track loader from ASV features a vertical lift loader linkage for extended reach and a level load. The unit’s operating weight is 8,060 pounds with a tipping load of 6,650 pounds. The rubber track is 15 inches wide. A hydraulic cooling system and diesel engine power the machine.

Bobcat Company

The first R-Series excavators to launch will include the Bobcat E32 and E35 in the popular 3- to 4-ton size class. There is 29 percent more floor space in R-Series compact excavators than previous models. The E32 compact excavator model has an operating weight of 7,340 pounds. The E35 compact excavator has an operating weight of 7,699 pounds or more, 7,909 pounds with an optional 33.5-hp engine.

Boxer by Morbark

The 700HDX from Boxer has a hydraulically expandable undercarriage, from 35 to 43.5 inches, allowing the operator to retract the undercarriage for passages 36 inches wide and expand for stability. The Kubota diesel engine has a liquid cooling system and 24.8 hp. The arm has a dump angle of 37 degrees and height of 60 inches.

CASE

CASE is introducing the DL450, a fully integrated compact dozer loader. The machine operates like a compact track loader with a crawler dozer. The DL450 has more than 30 new patents pending. The main feature of the DL450 is a C-Frame dozer interface that pins directly into the chassis of the machine. Check the CASE website for release date information.

Caterpillar

From the Cat F Series, the M317F wheeled excavator has a compact turning radius. The engine is a Cat C4.4 ACERT with Twin Turbo that is Tier 4 emissions compliant. The machine can travel up to 19 mph with a ground clearance just over 14 inches. Ride Control, SmartBoom or joystick steering are available options.

Ditch Witch

The Ditch Witch JT40 directional drill is equipped with a 160-hp, Tier 4 Cummins diesel engine. The unit has 40,000 pounds of thrust and pullback and an innovative two-speed, rotational drive system, producing 5,500 feet per pound of torque. The JT40 holds up to 600 feet of drill pipe onboard.

Hyundai Construction Equipment

The R30Z-9AK is part of the 9A series of Tier 4 Final compliant compact excavators. The new machine is a 3-tonclass model that features a zerotail swing design. The R30Z-9AK excavator is powered by a Kubota engine delivering 23.2 hp. Its maximum digging depth is 8 foot, 2 inches.

JCB

The JCB 417 wheel loader is built with an EcoMax engine to meet Tier 4 Final emissions requirements. It features the Command Plus cab design for operator comfort. The machine has a 4-speed switchable manual/automatic transmission. The engine fan automatically adjusts its speed depending on temperature to save fuel and lower noise, according to the company.

John Deere

John Deere has introduced the 30G compact excavator to its G-Series excavator lineup. The 30G will use 27D/26G buckets and attachments and come with the standard G-Series features, including mechanical pattern changers, quick couplers and proportional auxiliary hydraulics plumbed to the end of the boom.

KIOTI Tractors

KIOTI has introduced two new cab models to its CK10SE Series tractor line. The CK3510SE HC and the CK4010SE HC feature the same hydrostatic transmission and minimal vibration experience plus a factory-installed cab. Both units provide a power take-off of 29.4 and 31.9 hp respectively, with a rear PTO of 540 revolutions per minute.

Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota’s KX033-4 compact excavator is a 3-ton excavator with a larger cab, dash-controlled presets for auxiliary circuits and a standard hydraulic diverter valve. It is powered by a 24.8-horsepower Kubota direct injection Tier 4 Final certified engine. The operator can program up to five different oil flow rates, controlled from a digital control panel. The machine has a digging depth of 10 feet 6 inches.

Little Beaver

The Kwik-Trench from Little Beaver is a mini-trencher that can cut 12-inch-deep trenches within 30 feet per minute. Driven by triple v-belts, the cutter wheel rotates up to 800 rpm. The machine can work through compacted clay, road fill, Asphalt and tree roots up to 10 inches thick.

Quick Attach

Attachments LLC The land leveler from Quick Attach is a site preparation tool used for cutting or grading, sod peeling and dirt clod pulverizing. It is 78 inches wide and weighs 650 pounds A hydraulic bidirectional cutting edge or removable material screens are available options.

Takeuchi

The TB216H from Takeuchi is a duel-powered diesel and electric hybrid excavator. This hydraulic excavator has a Final Tier 4 Yanmar engine along with a 14.2-hp electric engine. The same operator controls are used in either mode of power. The machine has a hydraulically retractable undercarriage and a 9-inch wide rubber tracks.

Terex Corporation

The Terex TC85 compact crawler excavator features a short tail-swing and patented Knickmatik boom offset function for excavation adjacent to existing infrastructure. Three track options are available for rubber, steel or steel with rubber pads. The machine is engineered with a dual-circuit hydraulics system with load-independent flow distribution.

The Toro Company

Toro’s new MB TX 2500 Tracked Mud Buggy can carry up to 2,500 pounds of material. The unit has a 25-hp KOHLER Confidant engine and Endless Kevlar reinforced tracks for traction on a wide range of terrain. The MB TX 2500 can reach transport speeds of up to 6 mph in forward and 3 mph in reverse.

Thunder Creek Equipment

The Diesel/DEF combo box features capacities of 100 gallons of diesel and 18 gallons of DEF. It’s self-contained within the unit, in a weather-proof and heatable structure, with no pumps or nozzles stored outside of the unit. Diesel pumps at 15 gallons per minute.

YARDMAX

The Power Trackbarrow with Hydraulic Assist from YARDMAX has a 1,100-pound capacity. With a 900 Series Briggs & Stratton engine, the machine has a multispeed transmission. The trackbarrow has a zero-turn radius with tracks that offer all-terrain traction control. The unit also features a solid steel form and removable flatbed sides.

Have a new product? Submit entries using our Product Form for Turf, Turf Design Build and PLOW, a supplement to Turf.