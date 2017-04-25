TREE-äge insecticide from ArborJet provides emerald ash borer control. Designed for use with tree injection devices, its active ingredient emamectin benzoate is a glycoside and is active against immature and adult stages of arthropods. It is also effective against bagworm, fall webworm, gypsy moth, mimosa webworm, oak worm, pine needle scale and others.

Boxer Insecticide-Miticide is available in 120 ml and 1000 ml Quick-Connect Chemical Packs for the control of mature and immature insect and mite pests of deciduous and coniferous trees and palm trees. Boxer containing the active ingredient Emamectin Benzoate, is formulated to translocate in the tree’s vascular system when injected. Place it in active sapwood and actively control pests for up to two years.

Quasar 8.5 SL provides control of aphids, leaf-eating beetles, caterpillars, leaf miners, scales, mealy bugs, whiteflies, thrips and more. The active ingredient Acetamiprid works on contact and through ingestion to control target insects at all life stages. Quasar absorbs into the plant tissue and moves via systemic and translaminar activity, providing protection to the entire leaf for up to four weeks. Use it alone or in a tank-mix.

Sevin SL provides effective broad-spectrum control of more than 130 turf and ornamental pests with no resistance problems, the company says. Formulated to bloom in the spray tank, it provides uniform delivery and spread on leaf surfaces. Sevin can be applied to herbaceous and woody plants including roses, flowers, shrubs and evergreens.

Conserve SC is a specialty insecticide with Spinosad, the active ingredient derived from the fermentation of a naturally occurring organism, combining the efficacy of synthetic insecticides with the benefits of biological pest controls. Both ingestion and contact exposure make this active at low use rates on leafminers, thrips, bagworms, Eastern tent caterpillars, fall webworms and other lepidopterous pests.

Grandevo PTO can be used on cool- and warm-season grasses for control of chinch bugs, sod webworms, cut worms, white grubs and other pests. The active ingredient Achromocil is a broad-spectrum turf, ornamental and greenhouse insecticide. It controls chewing and sucking insects through oral toxicity, repellency and reduced reproduction.

Triple Crown T&O is a triple- action solution for broad-spectrum control of more than 30 above- and below-ground pests, including ants, fire ants, masked chafer grubs (Northern and Southern), European chafer grubs, chinch bugs, annual bluegrass weevils, ticks, mites, billbugs and more. It uses a combination of FMC bifenthrin, FMC zeta-cypermethrin and imidacloprid.

Imicide is used in prevention and eradication programs for Asian and citrus longhorned beetles. It provides preventive and multi-season control treatments for the emerald ash borer as well as other labeled insects. Imicide has second season protection and preventive treatments. It starts controlling infestation one to seven days following application, says the company.

Mallet 0.5G Turf Insecticide protects turf and ornamentals from within, providing broad-spectrum and long-lasting grub and insect control. Mallet will provide control of grubs, billbugs, European crane fly and annual bluegrass weevil. For control of mole crickets, apply prior to or during peak egg hatch period. For suppression of chinchbugs, apply prior to first instar nym hatching.

Zylam Liquid Systemic can provide control of more than 100 insects, including aphids, bagworms, Japanese beetles and scale, plus season-long control of emerald ash borers. It is labeled for use on landscapes, golf courses and school grounds. Zylam translocates through the tree and when applied through bark banding or soil drench can save labor and equipment costs while protecting the tree from insects and drill damage, the company says.

Safari 20 SG Insecticide can be applied as a foliar or broadcast spray for insect control in ornamental plants in landscapes, greenhouses and nurseries. It is a systemic product taken up by the root system and foliage and translocated through the plant. The product offers locally systemic control of foliar pests.

Acelepryn insecticide features the active ingredient chlorantraniliprole for season-long control of white grubs, billbugs and surface feeders like turf caterpillars. Acelepryn can also be applied to trees, shrubs and ornamentals to help control pests like Japanese beetles, webworms, lace bugs and aphids. It has little-to-no impact on beneficial and nontargeted insects, the company says.

