The 2Wire ICC Decoder Module can manage up to 48 stations or manage existing stations up to 24 on conventional multiwire. The module can combine an existing ICC-controlled multiwire system to add new stations. It is typically used for large residential estates and commercial settings.

ProLine irrigation controllers

The ProLine irrigation controllers have zone run times that can be set from 1 minute to 9 hours, 55 minutes. Watering days can be customized for odd/even or interval days. The time of day can also be adjusted or avoided. ProLine can be set to temporarily allow a grow-in period for new landscaping and then return to a normally scheduled program.