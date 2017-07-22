ACO-Polymer
HexaLine Brickslot
HexaLine Brickslot is a recyclable polypropylene slotted trench drain system from ACO-Polymer that provides discreet slot drainage in domestic paver or tile installation. It is suitable for pedestrian and light vehicle traffic applications. Finished pavement/pavers must be 1/8 inch higher than the grate.
Armada Tech
Pro48 Multi-Function Irrigation System Tester
The Pro48 Multi-Function Irrigation System Tester is a solenoid activator that performs a series of procedures to test, verify and identify solenoid, wire and clock problems. The tester activates and holds solenoids open, generates and traces 1 kilohertz tracing tone, checks clock 24-volt power output and tests for open or shorted wiring.
Dynamax
SM150T
The new SM150T soil moisture sensor measures soil moisture and temperature. It is engineered to withstand long-term burial by being left installed in the soil connected to a data logger, to provide longterm moisture and temperature data or it can be used portably for instant moisture readings.
Hunter Industries
Pro-HC
The Pro-HC from Hunter is a professional-grade Wi-Fi controller with Hydrawise web-based software. Predictive watering adjusts schedules based on temperature forecast, rainfall probability, wind and humidity. A flow meter can be added and set up to send automatic notifications to alert you of broken pipes or sprinklers. The controller features 6, 12 and 24 fixed-station controllers.
Irritol
RainSensor Series
The RainSensor Series from Irritol are wireless and wired rain sensors that conserve water by preventing irrigation during or after sufficient rainfall. The wireless rain/freeze sensor also helps reduce vegetation damage and icing conditions when the temperature drops below a predetermined set point. The rain sensitivity is adjustable from 1⁄8 inch to 3/4 inch.
Kifco
B-Series Water-Reels
The Kifco B-Series Water-Reels are portable irrigation options for small acreage irrigation needs: under 3.2 acres. B-Series travelers come in over nine models with a variety of lengths and tube diameters. B-Series models either retract using a water-powered turbine, a bellows drive, a gaspowered engine drive or an electric motor.
Netafim USA
Octave Ultrasonic watermeter
The Octave Ultrasonic water meter from Netafim features accurate flow data within ±1.5 percent. It is programmed to log and display both forward and reverse flow. Each meter has its own unalterable bar-coded serial number and includes a certificate verifying flow accuracy.
Rachio
Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller
The Rachio Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller offers users remote control of their irrigation systems. It adjusts watering schedules based on local forecasts, soil and plant types and sun exposure. Using Wi-Fi and a smartphone app, users can monitor, schedule and adjust the irrigation system.
Rain Bird Corp.
LNK Wi-Fi module
The Rain Bird LNK Wi-Fi module is a small device that plugs into an accessory port on Rain Bird’s ESP-Me and ESPTM2 controllers. Contractors can also install the module with existing ESP-Me installations after swapping out the controller’s old front panel with the new Wi-Fi-compatible version. The module receives weather information from the internet and can provide users with notifications on their mobile devices.
The Toro Company
SMRT Logic
The Toro SMRT Logic offers cloud-based control using a laptop or smartphone. The device can sync with the location’s router to connect to the internet. It is compatible with Toro controllers to manage landscape irrigation with a 900-megahertz radio signal, as opposed to relying on the property’s Wi-Fi network.
Underhill
2Wire ICC Decoder Module
The 2Wire ICC Decoder Module can manage up to 48 stations or manage existing stations up to 24 on conventional multiwire. The module can combine an existing ICC-controlled multiwire system to add new stations. It is typically used for large residential estates and commercial settings.
Weathermatic
ProLine irrigation controllers
The ProLine irrigation controllers have zone run times that can be set from 1 minute to 9 hours, 55 minutes. Watering days can be customized for odd/even or interval days. The time of day can also be adjusted or avoided. ProLine can be set to temporarily allow a grow-in period for new landscaping and then return to a normally scheduled program.
