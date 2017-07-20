Arctic
Sectional Sno-Pusher
The Sectional Sno-Pusher from Arctic has a patented moldboard design and slip hitch. The AR-400 steel cutting edges can scrape compacted snow and ice down to the pavement, eliminating followup plowing. The universal mounting system enables the mounting hookup to be changed in minutes.
CASE
Sectional Snow Pushers
The Sectional Snow Pushers from CASE Construction Equipment are available in six different sizes for heavy- and light-duty applications. The moldboard sections move independently and have a Hardox 450 steel cutting edge. The pushers are compatible with CASE equipment as well as other brands.
Buyers/SnowDogg
VXF Generation II
The VXF Generation II has simplified harnesses and connectors for quicker installation. The floating A-frame helps with even cutting edge wear and optimal scraping. It has an energized rod seal cylinder design with anodized aluminum gland nuts for efficiency and long life.
Caterpillar
Straight Snow Push
The Straight Snow Push without Trip is a new attachment for Caterpillar. The snow push is available in 8-, 10- and 12-foot widths with a reversible bolt-on rubber cutting edge. It features a moldboard specially profiled to roll and fold snow, while the skid shoes allow the height of the cutting edge to be adjusted.
Fisher Engineering
HDX Snowplow
The HDX snowplow offers an adjustable attack angle that can be set to 55, 65 or 75 degrees to accommodate different plowing surfaces, weather conditions or operator preferences. The plow features an articulating A-frame that allows the blade to pivot from side to side to freely follow the contours of the plowing surface for a cleaner scrape and more even cutting edge wear.
Hiniker
C-Plow
The reversible C-Plow from Hiniker is operated as a conventional plow in the forward plowing mode, with the normal hydraulic angling and spring-trip moldboard functions. For backdragging, the upper 3/4 of the moldboard is hydraulically folded over. The plow is available in 8- and 9-foot widths and features a high clearance split trip-edge and Hiniker’s Quick-Hitch system.
Meyer Products
Power Box Plow
Meyer’s Power Box Plow telescopes from 8 feet to 12 feet using in-cab controls. It has adjustable left and right hydraulic wings that move to the operator’s desired length. It attaches to skid-steers, tractors and compact wheel loaders with a free-floating mount. It comes standard with a rubber cutting edge and free floats 20 degrees for uneven pavement.
SnowEx
HDV V-Plow
The SnowEx HDV heavy-duty V-plows are built with a responsive direct lift system. Available in either durable powder-coated mild steel or stainless steel and blade widths of 8 foot, 6 inches or 9 foot, 6 inches. The Automatixx power-assisted attachment system provides quick plow hook-up.
Western
DEFENDER
The Western DEFENDER is a compact plow designed specifically for mid-size pickup trucks and SUVs. With a reinforced, high-strength steel blade, it’s durable and powerful. A mechanical attaching system provides quick and easy hook-up. It features a high-strength, low-weight, alloy-steel blade and six vertical ribs reinforce the blade.
