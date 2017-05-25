Using a string trimmer is the most efficient way to knock down the grass growing onto these rocks. A better solution, long term, would be to remove the grass around the rocks and apply mulch there. Photo: STIHL.



AMSOIL Inc.

SABER Professional Synthetic Two-Stroke Oil

SABER Professional Synthetic Two-Stroke Oil is designed for pre-mix applications as lean as 100:1 ratios or richer. According to the company, performance emphasis is on hand-held power equipment such as chainsaws and lawn/utility equipment with improved throttle response and lowered or eliminated smoke. The oil minimizes deposit formation and lowers emissions, the company says. SABER Professional Synthetic Two-Stroke Oil is designed for pre-mix applications as lean as 100:1 ratios or richer. According to the company, performance emphasis is on hand-held power equipment such as chainsaws and lawn/utility equipment with improved throttle response and lowered or eliminated smoke. The oil minimizes deposit formation and lowers emissions, the company says.

CS Trading LLC

Trulute

The Trulute has a reversible levelling grid with different profiles for use on turf, shale and gravel surfaces, according to the company. One side has smooth edges for spreading topdressing and levelling, while the other side has sharp edges for working in top dressing and cutting back high spots. The Trulute has a reversible levelling grid with different profiles for use on turf, shale and gravel surfaces, according to the company. One side has smooth edges for spreading topdressing and levelling, while the other side has sharp edges for working in top dressing and cutting back high spots.



Corona

14-ft Tree Pruner

The 14-foot compound action tree pruner from Corona features a high-strength zinc alloy pruning head. It has a heavy-duty drive chain and compound-action pulley system. It has a Powerglide rope pull system and a curved 13-inch Razor Tooth Saw. The 14-foot compound action tree pruner from Corona features a high-strength zinc alloy pruning head. It has a heavy-duty drive chain and compound-action pulley system. It has a Powerglide rope pull system and a curved 13-inch Razor Tooth Saw.

Dewalt

DCHT895 Pole Hedge Trimmer The DCHT895 Pole Hedge Trimmer from Dewalt is designed to cut through a variety of landscape overgrowth including medium and tall hedges as well as large bushes. The 22-inch dual-reciprocating, laser cut blades offer sharp sheering with a feed capacity of up to 1 inch. The trimmer features a telescoping shaft for trimming in compact spaces or hard-to-reach areas when fully extended. There are eight different positions, adjusted by 15-degree increments with a runtime of over three hours when paired with a 7.5Ah 40V MAX battery pack.



ECHO

SRM-2620 Trimmer

The SRM-2620 trimmer from ECHO features a Speed-Feed 400 cutting head that reloads without disassembly. The unit had a 21-fluid-ounce fuel tank and a two-stage air filtration system. The straight shaft is 59 inches and has a cutting swath of 17 inches. The SRM-2620 trimmer from ECHO features a Speed-Feed 400 cutting head that reloads without disassembly. The unit had a 21-fluid-ounce fuel tank and a two-stage air filtration system. The straight shaft is 59 inches and has a cutting swath of 17 inches.

efco

PTX 2710 Pole Pruner The professional PTX 2710 pole pruner from efco was developed for pruning and thinning trees. The unit has a 2-stroke engine that delivers 1.3 horsepower. The PTX 2710 features a five-position-adjustable pruning head and a telescoping pole that extends up to 12.5 feet. The clutch housing is made with aluminum, and there is a wide discharge chute on the pruner head.



FLUID FILM

FLUID FILM is a penetrant and lubricant also used for corrosion prevention. It is a nontoxic, thixotropic liquid that is formulated from specially processed wool-wax, highly refined petroleum oil. It contains no solvents, will not dry out and will penetrate to the base of all metals. FLUID FILM is a penetrant and lubricant also used for corrosion prevention. It is a nontoxic, thixotropic liquid that is formulated from specially processed wool-wax, highly refined petroleum oil. It contains no solvents, will not dry out and will penetrate to the base of all metals.

Greenworks

80-Volt Cordless Pole Saw The 80-volt cordless pole saw from Greenworks has a 10-inch bar with an extended pole saw of up to 9 feet. The unit weighs almost 9 pounds and has a quarter-inch chain pitch. Its brushless motor also has a safety switch. The battery and charger are included.



Graham Spray Equipment

Trident Aerator

The Trident Aerator from Graham Spray Equipment is a coring-type hand aerator constructed from steel with a foam handle. The Trident aerator is designed for tight locations. Its three prongs penetrate even dense, heavily compacted soil, removing 3- to 4-inch plugs and letting air, water and nutrients travel deep down to the roots. The Trident Aerator from Graham Spray Equipment is a coring-type hand aerator constructed from steel with a foam handle. The Trident aerator is designed for tight locations. Its three prongs penetrate even dense, heavily compacted soil, removing 3- to 4-inch plugs and letting air, water and nutrients travel deep down to the roots.

Honda

HHT35SLTA String Trimmer The HHT35SLTA Honda string trimmer is equipped with a standard loop handle designed to handle commercial applications for heavy-duty trimming and brush removal and a quiet, fuel-efficient Honda Mini-4-stroke with a Quick Start system



Husqvarna

Husqvarna 500 Series

Husqvarna introduces new trimmers and edgers to its 500 Series of products featuring heavy-duty construction for durability; well-balanced, ergonomic designs to limit fatigue during long-term use; and powerful X-Torq engines that reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The 525ES edger features a steel drive shaft, while the 525ECS edger features a curved shaft with flex drive. The all-new 522L trimmer is a simplified, semiprofessional unit with a steel shaft. The 525LK trimmer has a detachable shaft that offers landscapers a cost-effective and versatile option to complete many jobs with one tool and several attachments. Husqvarna introduces new trimmers and edgers to its 500 Series of products featuring heavy-duty construction for durability; well-balanced, ergonomic designs to limit fatigue during long-term use; and powerful X-Torq engines that reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The 525ES edger features a steel drive shaft, while the 525ECS edger features a curved shaft with flex drive. The all-new 522L trimmer is a simplified, semiprofessional unit with a steel shaft. The 525LK trimmer has a detachable shaft that offers landscapers a cost-effective and versatile option to complete many jobs with one tool and several attachments.

Mean Green

The commercial grade cordless electric hand-held equipment from Mean Green includes backpack blowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers and pruning saws. The lithium batteries last for 1.5k cycles, charges in three to five hours and provides low noise and low emissions, according to the company. The commercial grade cordless electric hand-held equipment from Mean Green includes backpack blowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers and pruning saws. The lithium batteries last for 1.5k cycles, charges in three to five hours and provides low noise and low emissions, according to the company.



Oregon Products

Gator SpeedLoad Cutting System

The new Oregon Gator SpeedLoad Cutting System changes the replacement trimmer line process. The durable, pre-wound line disk allows you to replace trimmer line without winding, spooling or cutting of lines. The company says it is its most durable trimmer line. The head has no loose springs, spools or screws; replacement line is compact and convenient to carry; fits most gas trimmers. The new Oregon Gator SpeedLoad Cutting System changes the replacement trimmer line process. The durable, pre-wound line disk allows you to replace trimmer line without winding, spooling or cutting of lines. The company says it is its most durable trimmer line. The head has no loose springs, spools or screws; replacement line is compact and convenient to carry; fits most gas trimmers.

Seago International

Hover Trimmer

A cushion of air allows the Hover Trimmer to glide with hovering technology. The unit becomes almost weightless, doesn’t require blade replacing and mulches the clippings into small particles. It fits most gas-powered string trimmer shafts, but the Pro Series requires at least a 25 cc engine to perform well. The company says the machine can be used for slopes, water banks, walkways, gravel pathways, high-grass and thickweeded areas, shrubbery, reeds, small bamboo and thick brush. A cushion of air allows the Hover Trimmer to glide with hovering technology. The unit becomes almost weightless, doesn’t require blade replacing and mulches the clippings into small particles. It fits most gas-powered string trimmer shafts, but the Pro Series requires at least a 25 cc engine to perform well. The company says the machine can be used for slopes, water banks, walkways, gravel pathways, high-grass and thickweeded areas, shrubbery, reeds, small bamboo and thick brush.



Shindaiwa

C262 Brushcutter

The C262 brushcutter from Shindaiwa features a steel shaft for a lighter weight and has a 2-in-1 shield for changeover between trimmer and blade shields. It is powered with a 25.4 cc professional-grade, 2-stroke engine and has a cutting swath is 20 inches. The C262 brushcutter from Shindaiwa features a steel shaft for a lighter weight and has a 2-in-1 shield for changeover between trimmer and blade shields. It is powered with a 25.4 cc professional-grade, 2-stroke engine and has a cutting swath is 20 inches.

STIHL

FB 131 Bed Redefiner

The new FB 131 bed redefiner from STIHL has a large 710 cc fuel tank and low-emission engine. It has an open designed deflector to minimize clogging, a line of sight indicator for precision control and an adjustable depthwheel for desired cutting depth. It has a replaceable heavy-duty skid plate and the ability to detect load changes and adjust engine speed. The new FB 131 bed redefiner from STIHL has a large 710 cc fuel tank and low-emission engine. It has an open designed deflector to minimize clogging, a line of sight indicator for precision control and an adjustable depthwheel for desired cutting depth. It has a replaceable heavy-duty skid plate and the ability to detect load changes and adjust engine speed.



TMC Power Equipment Inc.

KPW2750V

The KPW2750V has a two-cycle, 1-horsepower, 26.3 cc Kawasaki engine with dual-ringed pistons and a chrome-plated four-bolt cylinder meets CARB Tier III and EPA Phase 2 standards and provides over 25 percent greater fuel efficiency over previous models, according to the company. The KPW2750V has a two-cycle, 1-horsepower, 26.3 cc Kawasaki engine with dual-ringed pistons and a chrome-plated four-bolt cylinder meets CARB Tier III and EPA Phase 2 standards and provides over 25 percent greater fuel efficiency over previous models, according to the company.

TurfEx

TL20 Handheld Sprayer

TurfEx’s TL20 handheld sprayer is designed for application of liquid chemicals, including fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides and pesticides. It has a 2-gallon tank with a high-efficiency pump. The pressure relief valve and a 3-in-1 accessory serve as a funnel, a filter and a spray shield. The sprayer includes a spray wand with adjustable and flat-fan nozzles. TurfEx’s TL20 handheld sprayer is designed for application of liquid chemicals, including fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides and pesticides. It has a 2-gallon tank with a high-efficiency pump. The pressure relief valve and a 3-in-1 accessory serve as a funnel, a filter and a spray shield. The sprayer includes a spray wand with adjustable and flat-fan nozzles.



Rotary

Rotary offers a selection of commercial strength trimmer line, trimmer parts and accessories. A special trimmer section includes photos and descriptions of diamond-cut, quad-tex, premium quad, pre-cut and durable vortex trimmer line, which produces less noise and requires less operating power. Rotary also has a variety of loading trimmer heads, replacement spools, covers, housing and cam assemblies plus popular bump-n-feed trimmer heads. Rotary offers a selection of commercial strength trimmer line, trimmer parts and accessories. A special trimmer section includes photos and descriptions of diamond-cut, quad-tex, premium quad, pre-cut and durable vortex trimmer line, which produces less noise and requires less operating power. Rotary also has a variety of loading trimmer heads, replacement spools, covers, housing and cam assemblies plus popular bump-n-feed trimmer heads.

W.E. Chaps

Trimmer Cover

The trimmer cover from W.E. Chaps is designed to individually fit and protect all weed trimmers, brush cutters, stick edgers and some hedge trimmer engines including the gas tanks. It can keep out weather and excessive dust and dirt. The cover is waterproof, abrasion and tear resistant with different liner options. The trimmer cover from W.E. Chaps is designed to individually fit and protect all weed trimmers, brush cutters, stick edgers and some hedge trimmer engines including the gas tanks. It can keep out weather and excessive dust and dirt. The cover is waterproof, abrasion and tear resistant with different liner options.