The Isuzu NPR Gas Standard Cab has a GVWR/GCWR of 12,000/18,000 pounds. It features a 6.0-liter V8 engine with a 30-gallon fuel tank. The trucks rear axle capacity is slightly over 11,000 pounds. Crew cab options are also available.

The Class 4 Hino 155 is powered with a 5-liter J05 series engine with 210 horsepower. There is a standard cab and also a crew cab (155-DC) with seats for seven. The company says the truck is constructed from 100 percent steel and has a tight turning radius. It also features a 30-gallon fuel tank and a 33-inch wide frame.

The Tradesman Cargo Van by Ram Trucks can be your office on the go. It has a 1-ton towing capacity and over 130 cubic feet of cargo space. The 60/40 doors are intended for convenience.

The 2017 Ford 650 and 750 models will have a 6.8-liter, Triton gasoline V-10 engine with 320 horsepower. The TorqShift transmission offers 320 horsepower and 460 pounds per foot of torque. Natural gas and propane are optional engine prep packages for conversions.

The 2017 Silverado Chassis Cab is available with a Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 with Allison transmission. It has 455 horsepower and 910 pounds per foot of torque with a maximum GCWR of 31,300 pounds. Auto grade braking is also available. The Silverado 3500HD Chassis Cab can be upfitted to perform a range of tasks, including earthmoving, towing heavy loads, hauling large equipment and more. Available bodies include the utility body, dump truck and flatbed.

The 2017 Titan XD crew cab is available with a Cummins turbo diesel engine. The 5-liter V8 engine has massive towing capabilities, according to the company. The Holset M2 two-stage turbocharger provides speed. It has 555 pounds per foot of torque and 12,640 pounds of maximum towing capacity. The Titan XD is also available with a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gas engine that can tow up to 1,600 pounds.

The Pace Journey trailer has a steel tube frame construction and an automotive undercoating. This enclosed cargo trailer has models available in both round-top and flat-top designs in a wide range of widths and lengths. Single- and tandem-axle trailers are available, with LED tail lights and spring axles, plus four-wheel electric brakes on tandem-axle models.

The ST Series from Midsota Manufacturing is available in 10 different length sizes at 82 inches wide with a tube steel main frame. Selfadjusting electric brakes on all wheels come standard with the option of hydraulic disc or surge brakes. An a-frame steel toolbox or a poly toolbox are available options.

The flatbed open utility trailer model 1694 from Featherlite features durable rubber torsion axles, LED lights and an extruded aluminum floor. Optional features include aluminum wheel upgrades and a folding air dam. It measures a standard 6 foot by 6 inches wide, and the length can be either 10 or 12 feet, according to the company.

The 2017 Car Mate 6 x 14 skid-steer trailer is 14 feet long and 6.5 feet wide with 79 inches between the fenders. The GVWR is 9,990 pounds and it comes standard with a tandem axle, electric brakes and LED lighting. A 12,000 pound GVWR is an available option.

The Deck Over Dump Trailers from Belmont features a barn door latch, spread gate latch, low-profile chain bin and a 20-inch fold down and removable side. It features electric brakes and torsion suspension with DOT approved lighting. An optional landscape ramp is also available. The trailers come in 10-, 12- and 14- foot bed lengths.

The A-Tipper Aluminum dump body from Crysteel has been redesigned with minimum welds and a modern aerodynamic design. It offers strength and safety with a strong crossmemberless understructure with 8-inch longsills and a 1/4 integrated, tapered cabshield with front V-Brace. The lightweight aluminum offers an increase in payload capacity, the company says.

