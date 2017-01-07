Landscape professionals are stressing the need to preserve turf when using heavy construction machinery on job sites. Turf Design Build learned this is a trend that’s here to stay, after hearing from several equipment manufacturers at GIE+EXPO in Kentucky in October.

According to Eric Dahl from Bobcat, skid-steers are still needed for working on hard surfaces such as concrete, but track loaders are the choice for moving materials on turf. “With new home builds, it’s good to have no track marks,” Dahl says.

Brad Wenger, a specialist with New Holland agrees, noting there are specific applications for both skid-steers and track loaders. “Skid-steers do better on hard surfaces and the tires are cheaper to replace,” Wenger says. “But a track loader has less ground pressure and soil disturbance.”