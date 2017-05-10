It’s getting warmer outside and schools are closing their doors for the season, so you know what that means: It’s time to plan your summer vacation! It’s not easy to take time away from work in the green industry, but if you live near one of these amazing botanical gardens, take an afternoon off, combine work and pleasure, and get inspired for your landscape design. According to TravelersToday.com, here are the four most beautiful botanical gardens in the U.S.

With a Victorian area designed by founder Henry Shaw, three conservatories and an international garden, featuring an English woodland garden and a Japanese-inspired area with traditional bridges and art, this botanical garden takes you around the world.

Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the Biltmore formal and informal gardens include a rose garden with more than 250 varieties. The property boasts a tradition of conservation and sustainability, including 6 acres of solar panels.

Consisting of five different gardens, from the tea garden to the sand and stone garden, this Portland must-see is influenced by Shinto, Buddhist and Taoist philosophies that there is always something more than meets the eye.

Take in drought-tolerant native and adopted plants that do well in this western city, in addition to ornamental gardens, water gardens and areas that produce plenty of shade.