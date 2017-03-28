We’re proud to introduce PLOW, a supplement to Turf magazine and an extension of PlowSite, the largest and most active community for snow and ice management professionals. Our goal is to provide expert advice about business management alongside the growing community that users have made the go-to resource for all things PLOW.

When winter storms drop a foot of snow, like one did recently in the snow belt east of Cleveland, Ohio, where I live, it seems like everyone has a rig. You notice them more when you’re looking for them, like noticing the same car you drive. I started to see them everywhere when I started this job, clearing the veterinary clinic up the street, at my neighbors who have contracts, on the roads, at office parks, and at the universities and municipal complexes around the area. Public and private, they are everywhere.

Here’s what I’ve noticed: There are varying degrees of sophistication in these contractors, a loose term when considering the number of rusty pickups I see. Maybe some of them shouldn’t be in business at all. Maybe they are good operators that are struggling to reach a level of professionalism that will give them the edge they need to succeed. That’s where we come in.

The goal of this supplement is to drive professionalism in all aspects of snow and ice management. You know how to plow, and so does the guy in the ’70s-era pickup. What differentiates you from your competitive set is your professionalism that is both customer-facing and behind the scenes of your business, no matter what your equipment looks like.

PlowSite aims to be a one-stop experience for all things related to your business, from the trivial to the essential. Here’s what you’ll find:

The only forum for private, public and commercial operators, with more than 1.5 million unique page views a month on PlowSite. Users can post questions, interact with peers, research equipment and engage with various forums on business management ideas and best practices. It’s a community just for you to gain business expertise, and also post photos and videos of your rigs and your work.

More than 25,000 threads on used trucks and equipment to buy, sell or learn about what’s out there.

More than 10,000 discussions on employment, business fundamentals, bidding and networking.

More than 30,000 individual discussions on commercial management, government properties and ice mitigation.

Individual product forums for new trucks, plows, snow blowers and other snow and ice management systems.

Professional content from the experts. We’ve assembled a team of editorial advisors and contributing authors that have expertise in legal and liability issues, sales and marketing strategies, customer relationship management, billing and accounting. Notably, you’ll see John Allin’s column. Allin founded Snowfighters Institute, a workshop that exemplifies his expertise and mission to help snow and ice management professionals run a more profitable, effective and sustainable business.

There is a lot of information out there, but only one source that delivers the expert advice, community, real-time accessibility and depth that PlowSite provides. We’re excited to be part of this industry and facilitate some of the most industrious and entrepreneurial small businesses out there. And anytime you like, from your smartphone, tablet or desktop, you can join the conversation on PlowSite. And let me know what you think about the new supplement to Turf magazine. Until then, I’ll be looking for more snow, and a guy to push it out of my driveway.

