Brought to you by

Arborjet | Ecologel, through a partnership with the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA), has made a $15,000 donation in support of the TREE Fund. The Tree Research and Endowment, or TREE Fund, works to sustain the world’s urban forests by providing funding for scientific research, education programs, and scholarships related to arboriculture and urban forestry.

Arborjet is working with various ISA chapters across the country, where they have matched donations to help grow this important fundraising initiative. Through their virtual conferences and events, Arborjet has matched contributions with the following ISA chapters in 2020: New England ISA; ISA Southern Chapter; Western Chapter ISA; Illinois Arborist Association; and ISA Texas.

Other ISA chapters across the country are encouraged to participate in this worthwhile cause. The campaign for TREE Fund will continue throughout 2021 with virtual events planned by New York, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin Chapters.

“We are pleased to work with ISA on this important fundraising campaign, especially during these challenging times. It is our goal to further Arborjet and ISA’s shared mission to raise funds to preserve trees to protect the country’s urban forests, facilitate important industry research, and provide educational opportunities,” said Russ Davis, President and CEO of Arborjet Inc.

Arborjet’s mission is to develop the most effective formulations and delivery systems to preserve, protect, and ultimately to save trees. Trees can help reduce the impact of climate change by reducing CO2 in the atmosphere and by absorbing stormwater runoff, while providing many other important environmental and economic benefits.

Want to talk about tree care with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Tree Care Forums at LawnSite.com.

Want more Tree Care articles? Visit Tree Services®.