Arborjet, a plant health company: introduces a new soil injector; announces the eighth consecutive year of its Taking Root Scholarship Program; and adds the Supersonic Air Knife to its tool offerings.

New Soil Injector

Arborjet/Ecologel’s new patent pending soil injector, the AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD, is a flexible system for precisely applying plant growth regulators, fertilizers, and more as a soil injection—but also as a soil drench or spray.

“The AccuFlo Soil Injector ISD uses Arborjet’s highly effective product application technology to deliver precise and repeatable dosing at twice the pressure, and half the weight of competitor devices. It is a versatile, portable, and intuitive system for all soil injection, drench, and foliar spray application needs,” said Russ Davis, President and CEO Arborjet Inc.

The device is used with a premium, low carbon footprint (no gas) 18 volt battery powered backpack with variable pressure, providing up to 100 psi in the soil. Additionally, its recirculating flow agitates the solution while working, offering adjustable fittings and hoses which allow for drench and spray applications. It combines soil injection and spraying into one system with controlled dosage or open flow drenching, with a measured hard stop allowing for precise and repeatable dosing up to 300 ml.

Scholarship

The Arborjet Taking Root Scholarship Program will award scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a forestry related major and career (e.g. Urban Forestry, Plant Sciences, Horticulture, Landscape Architecture, Entomology, and Plant Pathology) up to $10,000.

Statistics from the IBIS World November Landscaping Services Industry Report show that the landscape services industry (including tree care) has annual revenues of $93 billion, employs more than 1 million people, represents 513,305 businesses, and shows signs of continued growth.

Applicants must be graduating U.S. high school seniors planning to major in forestry or related major (listed above) for the entire 2021-2022 academic year at an accredited two or four-year college or university. Interested students and educators can find out more about the scholarship at Arborjet.com. The application deadline is June 15, 2021.

Air Knife Tool

In other Arborjet news, the company recently announced the Supersonic Air Knife, also known as SAK, is its latest addition to its expanding offering of tools for arborists and landscapers. The SAK uses high pressure air to dig trenches, remove compacted soils, and locate utilities. Its MACH 1.7 air speed allows the removal of even the most compacted soils without damaging tree roots, irrigation, or power lines. SAK is ideal for installing or repairing irrigation lines or for sensitive arborist work including, vertical mulching, bare rooting, radial trenching, and soil aeration. They may also be used to safely uncover buried electrical, gas, communication or water lines without the risk of damaging the target.

SAK digging tools are complemented by high-powered air vacuum tools, which utilize the same compressor and are used to remove debris loosened by the Air Knife through a large discharge hose. Additional hoses and product accessories such as a variable nozzle and traveling case are also available. Arborjet will begin shipping product from their Woburn facility.

