Brought to you by

Bartlett Tree Experts has created two new interactive signs for private and public landowners: one to raise awareness of tick risks; and one to warn of woodland hazards. Both signs are available in all areas that Bartlett operates, as warm weather brings more people outdoors.

Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, said the signs were created so visitors can be aware of the risks. “We started our support of deer tick research at the University of Rhode Island through a partnership with URI’s Center for Vector-Borne Diseases more than 20 years ago to address the tick-related risks for our arborists,” Ingram said. “We saw the need to help raise awareness of the risks to the public by sharing this information.” The Tick Habitat signs were created by Bartlett Tree Experts in partnership with TickEncounter at The University of Rhode Island (URI) to raise awareness of tick hazards and tickborne disease prevention. (See some general recommendations below.)

Top Five Anti-Tick Actions Be able to identify ticks in your area and their stages. Perform daily tick checks, esp. below the belt for nymph ticks. Wear tick repellent clothing. Treat with permethrin, an invisible, odorless, EPA registered repellent that’s effective through 70 washes. Treat yards with tick-killing insecticides. Apply mainly to the yard perimeter, shady perennial beds, or any paths in woods. Use rapid kill or knock-down anti-tick products on pets.

—Adapted from TickEncounter

The concept to assist landowners and visitors with similar signs for woodland areas was initiated by Bartlett Tree Experts late last year. The signs remind visitors to be aware of their surroundings, as these areas can pose risks from falling branches, bark, fruits and limbs, which can fall at any time. A QR code printed on each sign can be scanned with a smart phone to provide risk information.

The first of the new tick habitat and woodland signs were installed by Bartlett Tree Experts on July 27 at the Stamford Land Conservation Trust’s (SLCT) Helen Altschul Preserve. “We care for a lot of trees and having an ally like Bartlett is important to our mission,” John Stone, SLCT’s Treasurer said. “We want the public to come and enjoy the preserve and we want them to do it safely.”

Ben Smith, local manager for Bartlett Tree Experts, said the signs should be posted at eye level near main entrances and exits to wooded paths or trails. “We see this as an important public service,” Smith said.

For more information on Bartlett’s Tick and Woodland signs, contact your local Bartlett Arborist Representative or click here.

Want to read more tree care articles? Visit Tree Services®, part of the Turf family.

Want to talk with peers about tree care, visit the Tree Care Forums on LawnSite.com, another member of the Turf family.