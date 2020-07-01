Brought to you by

The summer issue of Turf magazine puts a focus on Tree Care Equipment. Because we can’t fit everything on the printed page, here’s a sneak peek at other introductions.

337-13HC Stump Grinder From Dosko

Dosko’s 337-13HC Stump Grinder is powered by a 389cc Honda GX engine with oil shutdown sensor and a Cyclone air filter having an inner vent carburetor, to keep the air/fuel ratio more constant and more than doubles the service interval for air filter maintenance. The direct belt drive features a 3-groove power band with idler bearing belt tensioners which delivers 2,200 RPM to the cutter wheel. The Stump Grinder has five-different handlebar positions to accommodate any user. Built for easy transportation, the 337-13HC Stump Grinder measures in at 58”L x 32”W x 51”H, making it able to pass through gates. An optional tow package is available to easily attach and detach from your vehicle.

MS 151 T C-E Lightweight Professional Chain Saw From STIHL

Designed for professional, in-tree use, the STIHL MS 151 T C-E top-handle professional chain saw is lightweight, compact and designed for maximum maneuverability for in-tree cutting. The MS 151 T C-E is ideal for the pruning and trimming of trees.

MS 194 T Also From STIHL

With its exceptional power-to-weight ratio, the MS 194 T top-handle chain saw packs professional-grade performance into a compact and lightweight body. Its efficient, low-emission engine delivers fuel economy, allowing users to save money on gas and save time on refueling.

The new STIHL MS 194 T top-handle chain saw maintains the performance of the STIHL MS 193 T, with enhanced features and benefits designed specifically for tree care professionals.