The summer issue of Turf magazine puts a focus on Tree Care Equipment. Because we can’t fit everything on the printed page, here’s a sneak peek at other introductions.
337-13HC Stump Grinder From Dosko
Dosko’s 337-13HC Stump Grinder is powered by a 389cc Honda GX engine with oil shutdown sensor and a Cyclone air filter having an inner vent carburetor, to keep the air/fuel ratio more constant and more than doubles the service interval for air filter maintenance. The direct belt drive features a 3-groove power band with idler bearing belt tensioners which delivers 2,200 RPM to the cutter wheel. The Stump Grinder has five-different handlebar positions to accommodate any user. Built for easy transportation, the 337-13HC Stump Grinder measures in at 58”L x 32”W x 51”H, making it able to pass through gates. An optional tow package is available to easily attach and detach from your vehicle.
MS 151 T C-E Lightweight Professional Chain Saw From STIHL
Designed for professional, in-tree use, the STIHL MS 151 T C-E top-handle professional chain saw is lightweight, compact and designed for maximum maneuverability for in-tree cutting. The MS 151 T C-E is ideal for the pruning and trimming of trees.
MS 194 T Also From STIHL
With its exceptional power-to-weight ratio, the MS 194 T top-handle chain saw packs professional-grade performance into a compact and lightweight body. Its efficient, low-emission engine delivers fuel economy, allowing users to save money on gas and save time on refueling.
The new STIHL MS 194 T top-handle chain saw maintains the performance of the STIHL MS 193 T, with enhanced features and benefits designed specifically for tree care professionals.
- Exceptional power-to-weight ratio providing the power to get the job done, with reduced user fatigue.*
- Low-emissions engine means fuel efficiency, so users can spend more time cutting and less time (and money) refueling.
- STIHL anti-vibration system reduces vibration while providing excellent handling, helping to reduce operator fatigue.For more Tree Care Equipment, see the Summer edition of Turf magazine. To receive your free subscription, click here.
No Comment