Oregon has announced the release of the SpeedCut Nano cutting system, the first .325” Low Profile™ cutting system designed to increase cutting speed and extend runtimes on battery-powered and compact light-weight gas chainsaws (20-38 cc).

The innovative cutting system features a new saw chain, guide bar, and sprocket to optimize the performance of chainsaws in the 1 to 3 HP range. The increased efficiency of the SpeedCut Nano cutting system also provides battery saw users with up to 20% more cuts on a single charge. For this power range, the SpeedCut Nano 80TXL saw chain provides greater productivity for landscape professionals.

“Through close feedback from professional users in the field, we identified an opportunity for an all-new cutting system. From this input, SpeedCut Nano was engineered from the ground up to meet the demands of arborists’ top-handle applications and property owners seeking top performance,” said Derek Vlcko, Global Business Segment Director – Forestry at Blount International. “With SpeedCut Nano, cutting efficiency is increased by as much as 20% in bucking and 90% in boring, ensuring no one will be left stalled in the cut.”

Other features of the SpeedCut Nano cutting system include:

Multi-axis grind technology for exceptionally clean cuts.

Low-kickback chain with all-weather durability.

A corresponding guide bar with high-strength body and performance-driven nose components.

Small-radius sprocket nose built to exact tolerances to buck, bore and trim efficiently.

LubriTec™ lubrication system to keep saw chain and the guide bar oiled, reducing friction and wear.

SpeedCut Nano 80TXL saw chain will be available for Husqvarna®, STIHL®, and ECHO® battery and gas applications starting in early summer of 2020.