Brought to you by

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a memorandum updating its enforcement guidance for compliance safety and health officers (CSHOs) when inspecting tree care and tree removal operations.

The memorandum highlights some of the hazards faced by workers engaged in tree care and tree removal operations, and provides CSHOs with guidance on some of the OSHA standards that address those hazards and some of the situations where citations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s General Duty Clause (29 USC 654(a)(1)) may be appropriate. Some of the issues addressed in the memorandum include falls and falling objects, use of personal protective equipment, electrical safety, occupational noise exposure, hand and portable powered tools, machine guarding and first-aid kits.

OSHA is currently considering the issuance of a proposed tree care standard (see Spring 2021 Unified Agenda). This standard, if adopted, would protect workers who prune, repair, maintain, or remove trees, and address the safe use of tools and equipment and on-site support of tree care.

Learn more about the tree care industry safety here.

Want to talk about tree care with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Tree Care Forums at LawnSite.com.