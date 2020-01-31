Manufacturers and start-ups will now be able to design robotic, battery-powered and electrical lawn mowers to the industry standard, with the publication today, January 31, of the first-ever standard for this equipment by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI).

The global market for robotic lawn mowers is predicted to grow by nearly 22% by 2025 and the market is estimated to be worth $1,400.62 million by 2025, according to a study last year by Grand View Research. Publication of the robotic lawn mower standard has been highly anticipated by the outdoor power equipment industry.

“Artificial intelligence, connected technologies and other innovations are changing all industries – including the outdoor power equipment industry. Consumers and commercial users are getting more comfortable with the idea of using new tech, such as robotic mowers,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. “Consumers today still want beautiful and useful yards they can enjoy and spend time in, but they also want to have smart yard maintenance that can be easily managed with an app.”

Kiser added, “What is available now for homeowners and commercial users should expand dramatically over the next few years, thanks to the publication of the standard. We expect to see more competition in this product category as manufacturers design equipment to meet the industry standard. It’s an exciting time to be in the outdoor power equipment industry.”

The ANSI/OPEI robotic mower standard is “ANSI/OPEI 60335-2-107-2020 (Standard) for Outdoor Power Equipment – Household and similar electrical appliances – Safety – Part 2-107: Particular requirements for robotic battery powered electrical lawnmowers (national adoption with modifications of IEC 60335-2-107).” The standard was approved on September 5, 2019 and will be sold through the ANSI website at: webstore.ansi.org.

The standard was developed through a public input process that brings together consumers, manufacturers and commercial equipment users. OPEI is a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards.

ANSI is the primary organization for fostering the development of technology standards in the United States. ANSI works with industry groups and is the U.S. member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).