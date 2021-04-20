The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) needs your help in advocating for landscape industry issues in their Legislative Days virtual event. To support the industry, NALP asks landscape professionals to join informational briefing sessions on the issues on June 14 and then attend the Zoom meetings NALP schedules with Congress during the June 14 to June 25 time frame. According to NALP, “You’ll receive background information and handouts on the issues so you will be well prepared to tell your story to the people who can impact your business.”

Here’s the Monday, June 14 schedule:

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET – Lobbying 101; Understanding NALP Legislative Priorities and How to Message with Capitol Hill Offices in a Virtual Setting

NALP staff, industry experts, and Capitol Hill insiders will share insights about how NALPs virtual Legislative Days will function, including a briefing on how to properly message and interact with Capitol Hill offices for the most effective lobbying in a virtual setting.

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Breakout #1 – H-2B Reform, Continuing the Fight to Overhaul the H-2B Program in the 117th Congress

Industry Representatives, NALP staff, and Capitol Hill insiders will provide a comprehensive update on efforts to reform the H-2B program. In addition to providing a comprehensive background of what has occurred over the busy previous 12 months, this session will also focus on the path forward in a new Congress. Topics will include: highlighting NALP priorities; working within the H-2B Coalition; substantive statutory changes and how we leverage our grassroots resources to enact much needed reforms. NALP will provide informational H-2B handouts, talking points, and review messaging to help landscapers communicate most effectively during virtual meetings about H-2B reforms.

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Breakout # 2 – Climate Change & the Landscape Industry

Industry Representatives, NALP staff, and Capitol Hill insiders will provide a comprehensive update on climate change legislation and how NALP is working towards broader goals of making sure policymakers understand how the landscape industry helps combat climate change. This session will highlight various legislation that has been introduced in the 117th Congress that addresses climate change, infrastructure, and pesticide reforms. Some of the new legislation is supported by NALP, while some parts present significant challenges to the landscape industry if enacted. Speakers will assist landscape professionals in understanding the issues and NALP’s position. Materials and talking points will be provided emphasizing the positive message that landscape and lawn care professionals are stewards of the environment who are helping to combat climate change.

Register for this free event by May 28, 2021.

For more information on H-2B, see Turf’s series of articles in our recent Spring issue of the magazine:

“H-2B: The FEWA Perspective,” written by Arnulfo Hinojosa, VP of the Federation of Employers and Workers of America (FEWA), explains the basics of the program, and examines its current challenges and common misconceptions.

“H-2B: An Employer’s Perspective,” written by Mari Medrano, HR director at CoCal Landscape, offers an honest and frank appraisal of the program’s advantages and challenges to her landscape company’s hiring practices over the past 20 years.

For more on climate change issues as they impact the landscape industry, look for Turf’s upcoming Summer edition of the magazine dedicated to Sustainability & Going Green. With organic solutions, battery powered equipment, irrigation conservation tips, landscapers’ outlook on green practices. and more, it will be an issue you’ll want to reference again and again. Get your free print subscription here.