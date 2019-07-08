The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) and the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) announced their intent to collaborate in addressing the industry’s workforce crisis. ICPI is the first nationally-focused association in the green industry to join with NALP, through its Industry Growth Initiative, to provide the leadership to impact change for a significant issue facing the industry today: the workforce shortage.

As part of the collaboration, promotion of careers in hardscaping will become an expanded focus of NALP’s workforce development efforts. The career path will have additional representation on NALP’s workforce-focused website, LandscapeIndustryCareers.org, as well as the corresponding job board. ICPI-produced videos will also be shared through NALP’s @WhyILandscape social media channels. A representative from ICPI will sit on NALP’s Workforce Development Council to ensure the groups are working in partnership to support the industry.

“We are thrilled ICPI has elected to work with NALP, through the Industry Growth Initiative, to attract men and women to the profession,” lauded Missy Henriksen, executive director of the NALP foundation. “The professional landscape industry is competing for talent against countless other industries with cohesive, well-funded and well-organized efforts. In order for our industry – and all of the specialties it encompasses – to be successful in this critical work, we must stand together as a united force.”

“One of ICPI’s goals through its new strategic plan is to ‘empower the industry to attract, train and retain a highly qualified workforce to meet market demand’,” noted Merry Beth Hall, director of education and workforce development for ICPI. “Collaboration with NALP’s Industry Growth Initiative will allow us to jumpstart efforts in this area for the members we serve, and it will help the industry as a whole to work efficiently and effectively to drive essential change.”

ICPI will provide financial support to NALP’s Industry Growth Initiative, contributing to the projected $2 million annual investment that will be spent on workforce development efforts. The Industry Growth Initiative – funded by ICPI, contractors, suppliers and state associations – supports programs to connect industry members with needed laborers, attract students to the profession and showcase industry opportunities to career changers.