The Lawn and Landscape Society Conference powered by KOHLER® will be taking place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, MS, February 22-24, 2021. Sessions include: Equipment-Brands/Service/ Cost of Ownership • Wally Wood- Beach River Landscapes • Shawn Spencer- Spencer’s Lawn Care • Richey Plemons- Plemons Lawn Care.

In addition to the 2-Day Conference, an optional full-day Engine Maintenance Seminar prior to the event features a hands-on EFI diagnostics and repair, as well as informational discussions on maintenance scheduling for your fleet, establishing your service limit as a landscaper, and more. Sessions include: • Electronic Fuel Injection Theory of Operation and Basic Troubleshooting • Partnering w/Dealer for Self-Servicing Success. Ride and Drive Factory Tours will take place on the final day. Click here for conference registration.

According to its site: The Lawn And Landscape Society is a vision of true community for the lawn care and landscape professionals and new comers alike. The idea behind the group is to provide insight, share ideas, network with others, charity to landscapers and lawn care professionals in need, give back, business tips, social media input, a more intimate post-GIE gathering, and overall learning.